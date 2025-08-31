LIVE TV
Flood in Punjab: BSF Rises As a Lifeline In Flood Affected State

Flood in Punjab: BSF Rises As a Lifeline In Flood Affected State

Amid severe floods in Punjab’s border districts, BSF conducted massive rescue and relief operations, evacuating over 1,200 villagers, strengthening flood defenses, running medical camps, and distributing food and essentials. Under IG Dr. Atul Fulzele, BSF safeguarded lives with courage and professionalism.

BSF coordinated with villagers of Miyanwali and plugged a breached anti flood bundh the whole night. (Picture Credit - BSF)
BSF coordinated with villagers of Miyanwali and plugged a breached anti flood bundh the whole night. (Picture Credit - BSF)

Published: August 31, 2025 19:20:00 IST

In the wake of severe floods across Punjab’s border districts, the Border Security Force (BSF) has emerged as a beacon of hope, conducting relentless rescue and relief operations with exceptional courage and professionalism.

▪️In Gurdaspur’s border villages including DillerPur Kheda, Makora and Chakmakoda, BSF Water Wing teams, equipped with inflatable boats, evacuated more than 200 civilians. 

▪️In Ferozepur’s Kaluwala, Nihalewala, Nihala Lavera, Dhiraghara, Bagge wala and in many other border villages more than 1000 villagers were rescued and ferried across the flooded Sutlej in last few days. 

▪️A few sick elderly persons from Mahar Jamsher in Fazilka were safely evacuated to hospital amid rising water level. 

▪️BSF also joined locals of villages Pachharian, Pritam Singh Wala and Kamalwala in strengthening anti flood bundh in Ferozepur. While at Tarn Taran, BSF with villagers of Miyanwali plugged a breached anti flood bundh the whole night, preventing further devastation.

▪️Complementing ground efforts, BSF Air Wing helicopters, in coordination with the Indian Air Force and Army, have been conducting regular sorties to rescue stranded villagers and troops from inundated border areas posts in Gurdaspur. Despite severe challenges, not a single life—civilian or BSF personnel—has been lost.

▪️Beyond evacuations, BSF is also engaged in extending critical humanitarian assistance. 

▪️At Khemkaran, its medical team organized 02 medical camps, providing treatment and preventive care to over 350 civilians. 

▪️In Ferozepur, BSF, along with district administration and NGOs, distributed dry ration packets, drinking water, fodder for cattle, and rescued weak and sick villagers. 

▪️In Gurdsapur and Amritsar, BSF helicopter distributed thousands of food packets to the stranded people.

Under the leadership of Dr. Atul Fulzele, IPS, IG BSF Punjab Frontier, and with senior officers supervising operations on ground, BSF continues to safeguard both the nation’s borders and its people. Standing firm as the first line of defence, BSF remains resolute in its commitment to duty, humanity and service to the nation, even during crisis.

Also Read: BSF Launches Combing Operation To Trace Bangladeshi Miscreants In Meghalaya

Tags: BSFfloodpunjab

