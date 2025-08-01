Home > India > Former CJI DY Chandrachud Vacates His Official Residence

Former CJI DY Chandrachud vacated his official residence after the Supreme Court flagged overstaying concerns, prompting eviction proceedings. He cited personal reasons for the delay and said he had informed the administration in advance.

Published: August 1, 2025 13:44:54 IST

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has vacated his official residence nearly a month after the Supreme Court administration wrote to the Centre, urging eviction proceedings. The administration alleged that the former CJI had overstayed his allotted accommodation beyond the permissible time after his retirement. The court’s communication prompted action, highlighting concerns regarding procedural compliance related to official residences for retired judges.

Chandrachud Cites Personal Reasons for Delay

Responding to the concerns, DY Chandrachud clarified that personal reasons caused the delay in vacating the official bungalow. He stated that he had informed the Supreme Court administration and successive Chief Justices about his situation well in advance. Chandrachud emphasised that there was no intention to overstay without justification, and he had maintained transparency throughout the process.

As per norms, retired Chief Justices and judges are permitted to occupy government-allotted residences for a limited period following their retirement. Any extension beyond this period generally requires prior approval. The Supreme Court administration raised the issue to ensure timely compliance with these regulations, thereby setting a precedent for procedural adherence by all retired judicial officers.

