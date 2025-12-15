LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code

Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code

The idea of a four-day work week in India has resurfaced after a clarification by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The Ministry said the option is permitted under the new Labour Codes, but only within existing weekly hour limits. Employees can work longer days, but total weekly hours and overtime rules remain unchanged.

India’s four-day work week is allowed under new Labour Codes, but weekly hours stay capped at 48 with overtime rules intact. Photo: freepik
India’s four-day work week is allowed under new Labour Codes, but weekly hours stay capped at 48 with overtime rules intact. Photo: freepik

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 15, 2025 14:56:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code

The idea of a four-day work week in India is gaining traction once again. The issue came into focus after a clarification issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The answer, according to the Ministry, is yes, but only within the framework laid down under the new Labour Codes.

What New Labour Code Says About 4-Day Work Week In India

In a post on X, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said the new Labour Codes provide flexibility in how weekly working hours can be structured. However, this flexibility does not reduce the total number of hours an employee must work in a week.

Weekly working hours remain capped at 48, and all existing rules on wages and overtime continue to apply.

Clarifying the position, the Ministry stated, “The Labour Codes allow flexibility of 12 hours for 4 workdays only, with the remaining 3 days as paid holidays. Weekly work hours remain fixed at 48 hours and overtime beyond daily hours must be paid at double the wage rate.”

How a Four-Day Work Week Would Work

Under this arrangement, an employee may work up to 12 hours a day for four days and take the remaining three days as paid holidays. However, the total working time across the week cannot exceed 48 hours.

If an employee works beyond 12 hours in a single day, the additional time must be treated as overtime and compensated at twice the normal wage rate, as mandated by law.

Also Read: Jaipur Horror: Woman Molested, Husband Attacked After She Refused To Meet Nightclub Owner In Private

What the 12-Hour Workday Includes

The Ministry also clarified that the 12-hour workday does not mean continuous work without breaks. The total period includes breaks and spread-over working hours.

This can cover lunch breaks, rest periods, or gaps between shifts, depending on the nature of the job and workplace requirements.

Despite the added flexibility, employers are not permitted to make employees work beyond 48 hours in a week. The provision is designed to give companies and workers more options in structuring work schedules while ensuring employees are protected from excessive and unpaid working hours.

Is a Four-Day Work Week Mandatory?

The Labour Codes do not mandate a four-day work week. It is only an option that employers and employees can mutually agree upon.

Some organisations may continue with five- or six-day work schedules, while others may opt for four longer working days. The final decision will depend on company policies, state-level rules, and the nature of the work involved.

Certain sectors, particularly those requiring round-the-clock staffing, may find it difficult to implement a 12-hour workday model.

What Are the New Labour Codes?

On November 21, 2025, the central government replaced 29 existing labour laws with four consolidated Labour Codes. These are:

Code on Wages, 2019

Industrial Relations Code, 2020

Social Security Code, 2020

Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020

Also Read: From MGNREGA Name Change To 125 Workdays: Here’s What The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 Proposes

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 2:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 4-Day Work Weekindia newsMinistry of Labour and EmploymentNew Labour Code

RELATED News

From MGNREGA Name Change To 125 Workdays: Here’s What The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 Proposes

Major Twist In Bareily Wedding Saga: After Bride Claims She Cancelled Rituals Over Dowry Demand, Groom Says He Was Body-Shamed, Relatives Taken Hostage

Dense Fog In Delhi: AQI Hits 452, Severe Smog Disrupts Flights And Daily Life

Pakistan Exposed: NIA To File Chargesheet In Lashkar-e-Taiba–Linked Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

‘Never Allowed Its Territory’: India Rejects Bangladesh’s Allegations Of Allowing Hostile Activities, Here’s What Triggered The Diplomatic Exchange

LATEST NEWS

Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code

From 19-Minute Viral Video to Leaked 5 Minute And 40 Minute MMS Clips, How AI Deepfakes Impact Youth

‘Their Success Has Made The Entire Nation Proud’: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team After Historic World Cup Title

Sibling trio connect with their favourite city; regale Kolkatans at Tete-a-Tea with Tharoors

Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

‘I Was Homeless’: Rob Reiner’s Son Nick, Who Is Accused Of Killing His Parents, Once Opened About His Drug Addiction Revealing He Spent Weeks On Streets

Elitecon International Share Price Soars: Sixth Upper Circuit On $97.35M UAE Export Deal and Stellar Q2 Performance

‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

Weaker Rupee Impacts Indian Exports Unevenly: Winners, Losers, And Limited Gains

Norway Opens Door To Permanent Residency: Eligibility, Documents, Fees And Step-by-Step Application Process For Indians

Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code
Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code
Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code
Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code

QUICK LINKS