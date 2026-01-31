Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message

Security was tightened at four schools in Jalandhar after they received a bomb threat on Saturday, January 31. According to reports, the threat was sent via email containing an anti-government message. The bomb threats were received amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on February 1.

According to reports, the email also included references to separatist sentiments, prompting an immediate response from state and local security agencies. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were implemented and all precautionary measures were activated.

Bomb threat email

As per reports, the emails were sent under the name “Billy Hall” and primarily targeted Cambridge School. The threat was later extended to three other schools, KMV Sanskriti School, British Olivia School, CJS Public School, as well as Dera Ballan.

Reportedly, the emails were linked to pro-Khalistani extremist sentiments and contained provocative language. One of the emails stated that while the sender had “full respect” for Guru Ravidas and Dera head Sant Niranjan Dass, they viewed the Prime Minister as an “enemy.”

What did officials say?

Randhawa said, “Anti-sabotage teams searched the schools and surrounding areas, and no suspicious object or activity was detected during the comprehensive search operations.”

Senior officials said that, as per the preliminary investigation, the threats appeared to be “frivolous” in nature. Police are currently working with cyber intelligence units to trace the origin of the emails.

According to a government spokesperson, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Punjab on Sunday, February 1, to rename Adampur airport as Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport. He will also inaugurate the new terminal building at Halwara airport in Ludhiana.

After the inauguration programme, PM Modi is likely to proceed to Dera Sachkhand Ballan at around 4.30 pm and is scheduled to depart by approximately 5.25 pm.

