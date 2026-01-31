LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump elon musk DOJ ajit-pawar Pakistan bankruptcy Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 Epstein 2009 email donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message

Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message

As per reports, the bomb threat emails were linked to pro-Khalistani extremist sentiments and contained provocative language.

Bomb threat in Jalandhar school (Photo:ANI)
Bomb threat in Jalandhar school (Photo:ANI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 31, 2026 15:18:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message

Security was tightened at four schools in Jalandhar after they received a bomb threat on Saturday, January 31. According to reports, the threat was sent via email containing an anti-government message. The bomb threats were received amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on February 1.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, the email also included references to separatist sentiments, prompting an immediate response from state and local security agencies. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were implemented and all precautionary measures were activated.

Bomb threat email

As per reports, the emails were sent under the name “Billy Hall” and primarily targeted Cambridge School. The threat was later extended to three other schools, KMV Sanskriti School, British Olivia School, CJS Public School, as well as Dera Ballan.

You Might Be Interested In

Reportedly, the emails were linked to pro-Khalistani extremist sentiments and contained provocative language. One of the emails stated that while the sender had “full respect” for Guru Ravidas and Dera head Sant Niranjan Dass, they viewed the Prime Minister as an “enemy.”

What did officials say?

Randhawa said, “Anti-sabotage teams searched the schools and surrounding areas, and no suspicious object or activity was detected during the comprehensive search operations.”

Senior officials said that, as per the preliminary investigation, the threats appeared to be “frivolous” in nature. Police are currently working with cyber intelligence units to trace the origin of the emails.

According to a government spokesperson, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Punjab on Sunday, February 1, to rename Adampur airport as Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport. He will also inaugurate the new terminal building at Halwara airport in Ludhiana.

After the inauguration programme, PM Modi is likely to proceed to Dera Sachkhand Ballan at around 4.30 pm and is scheduled to depart by approximately 5.25 pm.

Read more: 70-Year-Old Farmer Chased and Burnt Alive on Road in Tamil Nadu, Sparks Violent Protest, 3 Detained by Police

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 3:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bomb threatBomb threat emailjalandharpro-Khalistani

RELATED News

Power Tussle In NCP? After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Pawar Vs Pawar Erupts – Is Sunetra Pawar’s ‘Hasty’ Swearing-In An Attempt To Block Sharad Pawar’s NCP Comeback?

Pawar vs Pawar? Sharad Pawar’s Statement On Sunetra Pawar’s Oath-Taking As Maharashtra Deputy CM: ‘Don’t Know If There’s Haste’

Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

India Has Been A Cradle Of A Flourishing Civilization: MoS (MEA) Kirti Vardhan Singh

India Reaffirms Support For Venezuelan People: PM Modi Speaks To Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Pledges Stronger Partnership To Scale ‘New Heights’

LATEST NEWS

Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message

IND vs PAK, U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, Indian Players To Watch Out For Against Pakistan In Super 6 Clash

‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Elon Musk Points To India-China Driving Nearly Half Of Global GDP Growth, Signalling A New Economic Reality

Ind vs Pak U19 World Cup Match Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Pakistan Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

KVS NVS Answer key 2026 OUT For Tier-1: Check Link, How To Download Response Sheet, PDF, And Key Details

Elon Musk Admits He Had Ties With Jeffrey Epstein, Reveals He Was Invited To Fly On Lolita Express, ‘I Don’t Care About…’

Who Is Flipperachi? Dhurandhar’s ‘Fa9la’ Singer Behind Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Entry Sets Guinness World Record

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date

T20 World Cup 2026 Shock: Pat Cummins Ruled Out, Steve Smith Omitted — Check Australia’s Final Squad

Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message
Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message
Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message
Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message

QUICK LINKS