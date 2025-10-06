Fresh Snowfall In Upper Reaches, Rain Lashes Plains; Tourism Sector Eyes Boost

Srinagar, Oct 6: Kashmir experienced its first major wet spell of the season today, with fresh snowfall in upper reaches like Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Affarwat, and parts of the Pir Panjal range. Simultaneously, intermittent rainfall lashed the plains, including Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Baramulla, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures across the Valley.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that this spell will continue till October 7, with moderate to heavy snowfall expected in the higher altitudes and continued rainfall in the low-lying regions. “We advise caution for farmers and travelers, particularly those planning movement towards hilly terrains,” a MeT official said.

Traffic Advisory:

Authorities have issued advisories for Srinagar-Leh Highway, Mughal Road, and other key high-altitude routes. Travelers have been urged to confirm road conditions before departure as slippery stretches and reduced visibility may disrupt movement.

Impact on Tourism:

Despite the weather-related challenges, the snowfall has brought hope to Kashmir’s tourism industry, which has seen a lull in recent months. Gulmarg, known for its snow-covered slopes and ski resorts, saw a spike in inquiries from domestic tourists and travel agents.

“We are hopeful this early snowfall will help us recover. Bookings have already started coming in,” said a hotel owner in Gulmarg.

Tourism officials confirmed that several travel agencies have launched special early winter tour packages, targeting October and November travelers. The early snow is also expected to attract filmmakers, adventure tourists, and honeymooners in the coming weeks.

If the weather stabilizes after October 7 as predicted, stakeholders believe the winter tourism season could begin ahead of schedule this year.