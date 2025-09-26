LIVE TV
From 3 Crore Rudraksha To Physics Phenomena, Glimpse Of How Pandals In Kolkata Is Decked Up In Durga Puja 2025

From 3 Crore Rudraksha To Physics Phenomena, Glimpse Of How Pandals In Kolkata Is Decked Up In Durga Puja 2025

Kolkata is celebrating Durga Puja 2025 with grandeur as pandals across North and South Kolkata showcase unique themes and artistic creativity. Devotees are thronging heritage and modern pandals, turning the city into a vibrant cultural hub.

Durga Puja Pandals 2025
Durga Puja Pandals 2025

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 26, 2025 23:23:31 IST

Pujo eshegalo! (Durga Puja is back) and with it the heartland West Bengal is all decked up with crores of creative, unique pandals of Durga Maa. The wired lights, designed light plates, stalls of fast food snacks (momos, chowmin, rools, etc)  and speakers with traditional bengali songs are all set in in the streets of Bengal. 

However, Kolkata – the capital has become a living art gallery with idols, themes, and pandals designed by skilled artisans. From traditional styles to innovative concepts, the puja pandals showcase Kolkata’s deep devotion and unmatched creativity. Devotees in mass start heading out at evening to visit the pandals and roam the whole night. 

Here are some iconic pandals in Kolkata that you MUST NOT MISS

  1. Arjun Puram Rasabai Club

2. Lights Decked Up Streets of Kolkata 

3. North Kolkata 

4. Dum Dum Park- Bharat Chakra 

5. A Pandal made of 3 crore Rudraksha

6. Mudiali Club –  Theme: Atmasuddhi



7. Near Deshapriya Park – Theme : CHOLO PHIRI



8. Dakshinpara Pandal  



9. Naktala Udayan Sangha Pujo Pandal



10. Behala Notun Dal 2025 – Theme: Shibani Dham



From 3 Crore Rudraksha To Physics Phenomena, Glimpse Of How Pandals In Kolkata Is Decked Up In Durga Puja 2025

From 3 Crore Rudraksha To Physics Phenomena, Glimpse Of How Pandals In Kolkata Is Decked Up In Durga Puja 2025

QUICK LINKS