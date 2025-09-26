From 3 Crore Rudraksha To Physics Phenomena, Glimpse Of How Pandals In Kolkata Is Decked Up In Durga Puja 2025

Pujo eshegalo! (Durga Puja is back) and with it the heartland West Bengal is all decked up with crores of creative, unique pandals of Durga Maa. The wired lights, designed light plates, stalls of fast food snacks (momos, chowmin, rools, etc) and speakers with traditional bengali songs are all set in in the streets of Bengal.

However, Kolkata – the capital has become a living art gallery with idols, themes, and pandals designed by skilled artisans. From traditional styles to innovative concepts, the puja pandals showcase Kolkata’s deep devotion and unmatched creativity. Devotees in mass start heading out at evening to visit the pandals and roam the whole night.

Here are some iconic pandals in Kolkata that you MUST NOT MISS:

Arjun Puram Rasabai Club

2. Lights Decked Up Streets of Kolkata

3. North Kolkata

4. Dum Dum Park- Bharat Chakra

5. A Pandal made of 3 crore Rudraksha

6. Mudiali Club – Theme: Atmasuddhi







7. Near Deshapriya Park – Theme : CHOLO PHIRI







8. Dakshinpara Pandal







9. Naktala Udayan Sangha Pujo Pandal







10. Behala Notun Dal 2025 – Theme: Shibani Dham





