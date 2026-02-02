LIVE TV
Home > India > From Pilgrimage To Pyre: Widower Moves Delhi HC Seeking Justice After Indian Woman Killed In Nepal Gen-Z Protest

From Pilgrimage To Pyre: Widower Moves Delhi HC Seeking Justice After Indian Woman Killed In Nepal Gen-Z Protest

A bereaved husband has moved the Delhi High Court seeking ₹100 crore compensation for his wife’s death during Nepal unrest. The petition alleges hotel negligence, failed evacuation, and lack of Indian consular support, raising questions on citizen safety abroad.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 2, 2026 14:31:11 IST

From Pilgrimage To Pyre: Widower Moves Delhi HC Seeking Justice After Indian Woman Killed In Nepal Gen-Z Protest

A journey rooted in devotion ended in tragedy, fire, and unanswered questions. A grieving husband has moved the Delhi High Court seeking justice and accountability for the death of his wife, an Indian citizen who lost her life during violent civil unrest in Nepal while trapped inside a luxury hotel that had assured her safety.

A writ petition has been filed seeking ₹100 crore as constitutional compensation from the Government of India, concerned constitutional authorities, and the management of a five-star international hotel in Kathmandu for the “avoidable and wholly preventable” death of Late Smt. Rajesh Gola during the Gen Z Protest on September 9, 2025. The plea has been moved by her husband, Rambir Singh Gola, through Advocate and Supreme Court PIL activist Abhishek Choudhary.

Assurances of Safety Turn Fatal

The couple had travelled to Nepal on September 7, 2025, on a religious pilgrimage to the revered Pashupatinath Temple, placing trust in the safety assurances of a reputed luxury hotel. According to the petition, as Kathmandu witnessed escalating violence marked by arson and mass protests, the hotel management repeatedly assured guests that the situation was under control.

The petitioner claims he was discouraged from checking out and persuaded to move to a higher floor with promises of enhanced security, assurances that later proved tragically hollow. On the night of September 9, a violent mob allegedly breached the hotel premises and set parts of the building on fire.

Alleged Collapse of Emergency Response

As smoke filled corridors and panic gripped guests, the petition alleges a total breakdown of emergency response. No fire alarms were triggered, evacuation protocols were ignored, and hotel staff allegedly abandoned the premises, leaving occupants trapped inside the burning building.

Repeated distress calls were made to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Ministry of External Affairs. However, the petition claims there was no consular intervention, rescue coordination, or emergency support despite multiple pleas.

Facing imminent danger, the petitioner and his wife attempted to escape using makeshift ropes. During this attempt, Late Smt. Rajesh Gola fell from the fourth floor, sustaining critical injuries. The plea further alleges denial of timely medical treatment, wrongful declaration of death at a local hospital, and abandonment in a mortuary without care, acts that hastened her death. Nepalese authorities have recorded the incident as a case of homicide.

The petition raises serious constitutional questions regarding the scope of Article 21 and seeks a court-monitored inquiry, accountability of responsible authorities, ₹100 crore compensation, and systemic reforms to ensure Indian citizens abroad are not abandoned during crises.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 2:30 PM IST
