"Game changer": BJP's Tarun Chugh on Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Saturday said that Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (Women Employment Scheme) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower 75 lakh “daughters” will prove to be a “game changer”.

“This scheme, launched in Bihar to empower 75 lakh daughters, will undoubtedly prove to be a game changer,” Chugh told ANI.

Citing various schemes by the central government for women, the BJP leader stated that India has been advancing on the mantra of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Beti Badhao”.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the entire India has been continuously advancing the mantra of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Beti Badhao since 2014. Whether it is the Ujjwala scheme, opening Jan Dhan accounts for women, the Matru Vandana Yojana, the formation of self-reliant groups, the establishment of women’s self-help groups, or making the daughters of the country members from panchayats to the parliament, the Prime Minister has advanced the daughters of the nation on every issue,” Chugh said.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

During the programme, the Prime Minister directly transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary’s choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.

During the event, PM Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries lauded the scheme and expressed gratitude towards PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

According to a press release by the PMO, the scheme, an initiative of the Government of Bihar, is aimed at making women Aatmanirbhar and promoting women’s empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

It will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, thereby fostering economic independence and social empowerment.

The scheme is community-driven, in which, along with financial support, community resource persons connected to Self Help Groups will provide training to support their endeavour. To support the sale of their produce, Gramin Haat-Bazaars will be further developed in the State.

The launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana featured a statewide program across multiple administrative levels in the State –district, block, cluster, and village–with over 1 crore women witnessing the programme, the PMO stated. (ANI)

