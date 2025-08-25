Gaurav Gogoi Announces ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

Amid Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday announced a statewide ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod‘ campaign in the state from Aug 24 to Aug 31, 2025.

“The campaign will organise awareness meetings across Assam, “He said in a post on X.

“With the active participation of our MPs, MLAs, senior leaders and master trainers, we are reaching the grassroots to strengthen the fight for people’s rights and hold accountable those who betray the democratic mandate, “The Post added.

The campaign commenced with a BLA (booth-level agent) training camp in Dhemaji led by Gogoi himself. The Assam Congress shared the list of further meetings, covering all the districts.

As Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ March has completed its eighth day in Bihar, Gogoi said the ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam will organise meetings to complement the Voter Adhikar Yatra. He launched the campaign to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

What Is Voter Adhikar Yatra?

The Voter Adhikar Yatra commenced on August 17 from Sasaram and will be concluded on Sept 1 in Patna. The Yatra was launched following the alleged theft of votes. The opposition has been criticising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. Leaders claimed that the removal of millions of names amounted to tampering with votes and disenfranchising vulnerable communities.

The campaign also intends to mobilise public support ahead of future elections. Senior party leaders have described the yatra as an attempt to expose irregularities and build momentum for clean and fair electoral practices in India.

Development So Far

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed excluded voters to apply for inclusion online in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The court said that they can apply on the basis of Aadhaar or any of the 11 prescribed documents.

The Opposition has alleged ‘Vote Theft’. However, the Election Commission rebutted allegations of vote theft and defended SIR in Bihar.

In a press conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. And in such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar further said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency the complaint is being made for. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

