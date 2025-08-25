LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gaurav Gogoi Announces ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

Gaurav Gogoi Announces ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

Amid Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday announced a statewide 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign in the state. He said that the campaign will organise awareness meetings across Assam.

Gaurav Gogoi Announces 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar
Gaurav Gogoi Announces 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 25, 2025 12:53:18 IST

Amid Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday announced a statewideVote Chor Gaddi Chhod campaign in the state from Aug 24 to Aug 31, 2025. 

“The campaign will organise awareness meetings across Assam,He said in a post on X. 



“With the active participation of our MPs, MLAs, senior leaders and master trainers, we are reaching the grassroots to strengthen the fight for people’s rights and hold accountable those who betray the democratic mandate,The Post added. 

The campaign commenced with a BLA (booth-level agent) training camp in Dhemaji led by Gogoi himself. The Assam Congress shared the list of further meetings, covering all the districts.



As Rahul Gandhi’sVote Chori’ March has completed its eighth day in Bihar, Gogoi said theVote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam will organise meetings to complement the Voter Adhikar Yatra. He launched the campaign to highlight the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

What Is Voter Adhikar Yatra?

The Voter Adhikar Yatra commenced on August 17 from Sasaram and will be concluded on Sept 1 in Patna. The Yatra was launched following the alleged theft of votes. The opposition has been criticising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar. Leaders claimed that the removal of millions of names amounted to tampering with votes and disenfranchising vulnerable communities.

The campaign also intends to mobilise public support ahead of future elections. Senior party leaders have described the yatra as an attempt to expose irregularities and build momentum for clean and fair electoral practices in India.

Development So Far

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed excluded voters to apply for inclusion online in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The court said that they can apply on the basis of Aadhaar or any of the 11 prescribed documents.

The Opposition has allegedVote Theft’. However, the Election Commission rebutted allegations of vote theft and defended SIR in Bihar.

In a press conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. And in such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar further said it is mandatory to submit aConstitution oathas a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency the complaint is being made for. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

ALSO READ: Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Suspended From Congress Over Harassment Allegations

Tags: biharelection-hero-2Gaurav Gogoirahul gandhiVote Chor Gaddi ChhodVoter Adhikar Yatra

RELATED News

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
Gaurav Gogoi Announces ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gaurav Gogoi Announces ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gaurav Gogoi Announces ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar
Gaurav Gogoi Announces ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar
Gaurav Gogoi Announces ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar
Gaurav Gogoi Announces ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ campaign in Assam To Complement Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?