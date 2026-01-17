‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti allies for their impressive performance in the Maharashtra civic body elections, highlighting the role of young voters in supporting the party’s development agenda. Speaking at a public meeting in Malda, West Bengal, Modi said the victories showed that the BJP was making inroads in areas previously considered difficult for the party.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections saw the BJP emerge as the single largest party, in alliance with the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. According to official figures, the BJP won 89 seats, while the Shinde Sena secured 29. The alliance also performed strongly in other urban areas, including Thane, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, across 29 civic bodies that went to polls.

PM Modi says Gen-Z believes in BJP

Commenting on the results, Modi said: “The results of the urban local body elections in Maharashtra were announced yesterday. The BJP has achieved a historic victory in these elections. In particular, the BJP has secured a record victory for the first time in Mumbai, in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the world’s largest municipal corporations, which is a significant development in Maharashtra politics.” He added that a similar pattern of success had been observed recently in Kerala, where the BJP elected its first mayor in Thiruvananthapuram, with VV Rajesh securing 51 votes.

Modi attributed the victories to the confidence of young voters in the party’s development-focused governance. “This demonstrates the immense trust that the country’s voters, the Gen-Z, have in the BJP’s development model. Even in areas where lies and rumours were spread about the BJP for years, voters are now giving us their blessings,” he said. He expressed optimism about the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, saying, “Seeing your enthusiasm today, I am confident that this time the people of Bengal will also ensure a resounding victory for the BJP.”

Earlier in Malda, the Prime Minister also flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train, which will run on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route. Modi addressed concerns of the Matua Namasudra community, who hold influence in nearly 80 assembly constituencies in West Bengal, assuring them of complete protection under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). “Our refugees, the people of the Matua Namasudra community, who have come here to escape religious persecution in neighbouring countries, have nothing to fear. Modi, through the CAA, has provided complete security to these refugees,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Double Attack: Calls AR Rahman ‘Prejudiced’ And Targets Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Defeat, Says ‘Maharashtra Has Quit Them’