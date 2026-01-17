LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

PM Modi credited young voters for the BJP’s strong performance in the Maharashtra civic body elections, saying it reflects trust in the party’s development-focused governance. He also highlighted similar successes in Kerala and assured key communities in West Bengal of protection under the CAA ahead of state elections.

PM Modi says Gen-Z believes in BJP (Image: ANI, File photo)
PM Modi says Gen-Z believes in BJP (Image: ANI, File photo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 17, 2026 17:14:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti allies for their impressive performance in the Maharashtra civic body elections, highlighting the role of young voters in supporting the party’s development agenda. Speaking at a public meeting in Malda, West Bengal, Modi said the victories showed that the BJP was making inroads in areas previously considered difficult for the party.

You Might Be Interested In

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections saw the BJP emerge as the single largest party, in alliance with the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. According to official figures, the BJP won 89 seats, while the Shinde Sena secured 29. The alliance also performed strongly in other urban areas, including Thane, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, across 29 civic bodies that went to polls.

PM Modi says Gen-Z believes in BJP

Commenting on the results, Modi said: “The results of the urban local body elections in Maharashtra were announced yesterday. The BJP has achieved a historic victory in these elections. In particular, the BJP has secured a record victory for the first time in Mumbai, in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the world’s largest municipal corporations, which is a significant development in Maharashtra politics.” He added that a similar pattern of success had been observed recently in Kerala, where the BJP elected its first mayor in Thiruvananthapuram, with VV Rajesh securing 51 votes.

You Might Be Interested In

Modi attributed the victories to the confidence of young voters in the party’s development-focused governance. “This demonstrates the immense trust that the country’s voters, the Gen-Z, have in the BJP’s development model. Even in areas where lies and rumours were spread about the BJP for years, voters are now giving us their blessings,” he said. He expressed optimism about the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, saying, “Seeing your enthusiasm today, I am confident that this time the people of Bengal will also ensure a resounding victory for the BJP.”

Earlier in Malda, the Prime Minister also flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train, which will run on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route. Modi addressed concerns of the Matua Namasudra community, who hold influence in nearly 80 assembly constituencies in West Bengal, assuring them of complete protection under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). “Our refugees, the people of the Matua Namasudra community, who have come here to escape religious persecution in neighbouring countries, have nothing to fear. Modi, through the CAA, has provided complete security to these refugees,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Double Attack: Calls AR Rahman ‘Prejudiced’ And Targets Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Defeat, Says ‘Maharashtra Has Quit Them’

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 5:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BMChome-hero-pos-3latest news

RELATED News

Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Double Attack: Calls AR Rahman ‘Prejudiced’ And Targets Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Defeat, Says ‘Maharashtra Has Quit Them’

Mumbai Power Play: Eknath Shinde Moves All Corporators To Hotel – Fear Of Poaching Or Bargaining For Mayor Post As Uddhav Thackery Drops Cryptic Message?

Silent Trade War? How India’s 30% Pulse Tariffs On US May Be A Message To Trump

Khalistani–Bangladesh Terror Plot: Intelligence Agencies Warn Of Possible Attacks In Delhi, Other Cities Ahead Of Republic Day

Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Saurashtra vs Vidharbha LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Vijay Hazare Match On TV And Online

‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

Maruti Suzuki Commits ₹35,000 Crore To New Gujarat Plant: CM Bhupendra Patel Hails Investment Milestone

Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery: Check Plot, Twists, and Why the 1929 Thriller Still Grips Readers

‘Blatant Homophobia’: Bengaluru Gym Sparks Internet Backlash Over ‘Gays Can’t Re-Rack Weights’ Poster; Netizens Say ‘Gym Owners Have No Brains Just Muscles’

Who Is Ajay Banga? Indian-Origin World Bank Chief Named On Trump-Led Gaza ‘Board Of Peace’

UP Double Murder: 35-Year-Old Man Slits Neighbour’s Throat And Stabs Sister-In-Law To Death Over An Illicit Affair

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Rs. 68,000 Discount: Check Best Bank & Exchange Offers

Arab Countries Or Israel? Donald Trump Reveals Who Convinced Him Not To Strike Iran

Setback For Mumbai As Ajinkya Rahane Opts Out Of Remaining Ranji Trophy Matches, Check The Real Reason Behind His Sudden Decision

‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling
‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling
‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling
‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

QUICK LINKS