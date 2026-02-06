Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Diary Reveals 20 Horror Apps, Games The Three Sisters Were Playing Before Their Death – From Poppy Playtime To Evil Nun Check The Full List

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: A handwritten diary recovered from the room of three minor sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad has emerged as a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing police investigation, offering insight into their emotional state, deep attachment to Korean pop culture, and tensions within the family.

The incident occurred at Bharat City Society, where the three sisters-Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) – allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of their residential building early on Wednesday. They were rushed to a hospital but were declared brought dead.

Police are currently treating the case as suicide while examining multiple aspects, including the contents of the diary, the family’s financial condition, and claims related to online gaming activity.

Diary Details Fascination With Korean Culture and Entertainment In Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case

According to police, the diary contains repeated references to the sisters’ love for Korea and what they described as efforts by their family to make them abandon that interest, agencies reported.

“We love Korean. Love, love, love,” the diary states. It refers to itself as a “true life story” and urges readers to believe what has been written.

Beyond Korean culture, the diary and an accompanying eight-page note list a wide range of international entertainment interests, including:

Korean actors, K-Pop, movies, and Korean BL dramas

Chinese actors, songs, movies, and Chinese BL dramas

Thai actors, songs, movies, and Thai BL dramas

Japanese actors, songs, movies, and Japanese BL dramas

American and London actors and movies, especially the ‘Wednesday Addams’ character

All English and Hollywood songs

Games and Digital Content Mentioned in the Diary Of Ghaziabad Sisters

The diary also details the sisters’ immersion in online gaming, an interest that reportedly intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they played almost non-stop.

According to a report, the diary mentions several specific game including:

Poppy Playtime, a survival horror game involving puzzles and characters the girls admired

The Baby in Yellow, known for its unsettling and frightening narrative

Evil Nun, a mobile horror game focused on stealth and escape challenges

Ice Cream Man Game, a suspense-driven horror game

Ice Game, described as a puzzle or strategy-based mobile game

The diary further references gameplay content from popular gaming channels such as Techno Gamers and Bright Gamers.

In addition, the list includes animated content and characters such as Doraemon, Shinwen, PJ Masks, Masaha and the Bear, Shimore and Shine, Peppa Pig, and several princess characters, including Elsa, Anabella, Cinderella, Ariel, Aurora, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Mulan, and other princes and princesses.

Police Examine Claims of ‘Task-Based Korean Love Game’ in Ghaziabad Suicide Case

Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh toldHT the sisters were heavily engrossed in what was described as a task-based Korean “love game.” Their father claimed the girls had been playing the game for nearly two-and-a-half to three years and had stopped attending school during this period.

Singh added that the parents had restricted the girls’ mobile phone usage in the days leading up to the incident.

“Their parents had restricted their mobile phone usage for the past few days, which distressed them. This may have triggered their decision to take this extreme step,” he said.

