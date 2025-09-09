GK Question: Himachal Pradesh Becomes Fifth Fully Literate State, Guess Which Is First

Himachal Pradesh has become the fifth fully literate State or Union Territory after Tripura, Mizoram, Goa, and Ladakh. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced this milestone on Monday, saying the achievement reflected the joint efforts of the government, society, and volunteers.

He addressed the event virtually on International Literacy Day and called education the foundation of civilisation. He urged people to work together for a literate, self-reliant, and developed India. The 2025 celebration carried the theme “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era,” which highlighted the growing role of technology in spreading education and lifelong learning skills.

India’s Literacy Rate Shows Steady Growth

Mr. Pradhan noted that Himachal Pradesh joined Tripura, Mizoram, and Goa as the fourth state to achieve full functional literacy.

Earlier, Ladakh became the first Union Territory to reach this milestone in June 2024. He highlighted India’s rising literacy rate, which has grown from 74 percent in 2011 to 80.9 percent in 2023–24. He added that real progress would come only when literacy became a part of everyday life for all citizens.

He described literacy as a tool for dignity, empowerment, and self-reliance. The Education Minister also praised volunteers and learners who contributed to this achievement.

ULLAS Programme Expands Across India

Mr. Pradhan spoke about the Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS) Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram. He said more than 3 crore learners and 42 lakh volunteers have joined the mission.

Around 1.83 crore learners have already taken foundational literacy and numeracy assessments, with a 90 percent success rate. He informed that the programme now provides study material in 26 Indian languages, making learning inclusive.

The minister urged youth and students to participate in the literacy drive and suggested that academic credits could reward such involvement. He stressed that literacy efforts must continue at all levels.

MoS Jayant Chaudhary Applauds Achievement

Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary praised Himachal Pradesh for becoming fully literate. He said it was remarkable that states with difficult terrains, such as Himachal, Mizoram, and Tripura, were among the first to achieve this milestone.

He observed that despite challenges of limited schools, teachers, and resources, communities came together with strong support from volunteers and the government. He added that this achievement showed how determination could overcome geography.

Mr. Chaudhary also highlighted that India has expanded the concept of literacy to include digital skills, making education more relevant in the modern era.

Digital Infrastructure Strengthens Literacy Mission

The Minister of State said India had set a strong example for the world, especially for the Global South. He credited India’s robust Digital Public Infrastructure for accelerating education and inclusion. He pointed out that achievements expected over fifty years had been realised within a decade due to digital innovations.

He also noted that digital literacy was becoming a vital part of education. The government confirmed that digital tools, online platforms, and mobile apps would continue to play a major role in spreading literacy across the country. The ministers concluded that collective commitment was the key to success.

