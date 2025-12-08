LIVE TV
Home > India > Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled To Thailand Hours After Fire Killed 25, Here's What We Know

Goa Nightclub Fire: Owners Fled To Thailand Hours After Fire Killed 25, Here’s What We Know

Police teams searched their home in North Delhi on Monday but found it locked. An investigation revealed that the brothers left India early Sunday morning.

Representational image. (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 8, 2025 21:41:14 IST

The Goa Police on Monday said that Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra fled to Phuket, Thailand, just hours after a massive fire at their night club-cum-restaurant, Birch by Romeo Lane, killed 25 people in North Goa. Authorities have now issued a lookout notice for both men.

According to Hindustan Times, Police teams searched their home in North Delhi on Monday but found it locked. An investigation revealed that the brothers left India early Sunday morning. According to deputy superintendent of police Nilesh Rane, immigration records showed they boarded an IndiGo flight, 6E 1073, from Mumbai to Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7, only a few hours after the fire broke out around midnight. Rane said this clearly shows they were trying to avoid the police investigation.

Goa Police have also contacted the Interpol division of the CBI to help track down and detain the two accused as soon as possible.

In the FIR filed after the incident, the brothers and unidentified others were charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, acts endangering life and safety, and negligent conduct involving fire or combustible materials.

On Monday morning, Saurabh Luthra posted a statement on Instagram expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives. The message said the management was “deeply shaken” by the tragedy and stood in “solidarity with the families of the deceased and injured.” It added that the management would offer all possible support to the affected families. Emails sent to the company by reporters received no response.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a fifth person in the case, 49-year-old Bharat Singh Kohli from Delhi, who allegedly oversaw daily operations at the establishment. Officials have also issued summons to government officers involved in granting permits and licences for the club, asking them to appear for questioning regarding possible compliance failures. Three officials who were earlier suspended, Siddhi Halarnkar, Shamila Monteiro and Raghuvir Bagkar, did not appear despite notices.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 9:41 PM IST
