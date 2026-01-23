Good news For Bengaluru Commuters: Uber, Ola And Rapido Back On Roads – Check Why Bike Taxi Service Was Halted?

Setting aside the earlier order, the Karnataka High Court on Friday, January 23, permitted bike and taxi services operate across the state. The order came, siding the earlier order that had halted operations of platforms synch as Rapido, Ola and Uber.

Under the Motor Vehicles act, the high court allows the transport authorities to register motorcycles as ‘Transport vehicles’ and gives them contract carriage permits.

What did the Karnataka High Court order?

The Karnataka High Court stated that while authorities may examine all relevant legal and safety aspects, they cannot reject applications solely on the ground that motorcycles cannot be used as transport vehicles or contract carriages. The court further said that the Regional Transport Authority is allowed to impose necessary conditions while granting such permissions.

“In view of the above, taxi owners are at liberty to file applications for registration of the vehicle as a transport vehicle. We direct the State government to consider such applications for registration of owners of vehicles as transport vehicles and grant permission to operate as contract carriages. While the concerned authorities are not precluded from examining the relevant aspects, the same will not be denied on the ground that motorcycles cannot be operated as transport vehicles or contract carriages. The regional transport authority may impose such conditions as it may consider necessary,” the Karnataka high court said.

In March 2024, the Karnataka government took the step to ban bike taxi services in the state. It cites the misuse of non-transport white boards which are vehicles used for commercial purposes. It also reasoned the platform’s failure to use only electric two-wheelers as previously incentivized.

Why did the Karnataka High Court halt bike taxi services?

A year later, in April 2025 a single judge bench of the Karnataka high court instructed for complete halt in operation in six weeks. It further ordered that services should not continue until the next order by the state government framing specific guidelines and rules under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Following the Karnataka high court, major companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido suspended their bike taxi options in Karnataka starting June 16, 2025.

