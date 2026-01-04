LIVE TV
Home > India > Karnataka Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gets Gang Raped by Three Minors In Hubballi After Luring Her In An Abandoned Area, Probe On

Karnataka Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gets Gang Raped by Three Minors In Hubballi After Luring Her In An Abandoned Area, Probe On

13-year-old Hubballi girl gang-raped over 8 days by 3 teen boys; video threat alleged. All detained, POCSO probe on amid child safety outrage.

Karnataka Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gets Gang Raped by Three Minors In Hubballi After Luring Her In An Abandoned Area, Probe On

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 4, 2026 13:07:55 IST

Karnataka Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gets Gang Raped by Three Minors In Hubballi After Luring Her In An Abandoned Area, Probe On

A terrifying case from Hubballi, Karnataka, where a 13-year-old girl was supposedly gang-raped by three minor boys aged between 14 and 15 years while her parents were at work, has come to light. The sexual assaults reportedly took place for 7 to 8 days in an abandoned place close to their neighborhood, which shows the alarming increase in crimes against children.​

The Incident In Detail

Two boys from the neighborhood, one of them a school dropout, and one of them a school-going, took the girl away when her parents were not at home. The parents found out about it only recently and went to the Hubballi-Dharwad Police with their complaint, stating that the perpetrators had made a video and were blackmailing them with the threat of exposing it.​

The Commissioner confirmed the case and said the 12-13-year-old girl was taken care of and was under protection.​

 

Police Quick Action

All three of the accused are detained; the phones are confiscated for forensic examinations to find out the truth behind the video. A POCSO case has been filed, and the Juvenile Justice Act is in the process of being applied.​

Shashikumar remarked, “The girl is getting the best of the services; the inquiry is still in progress.”​

 

Wider Issues Start to Emerge

This incident is now being added to the list of recent child-related atrocities in Karnataka, as well as in Odisha, where the situation is quite similar. The authorities are urging the communities to be vigilant and the parents to be aware when it comes to crimes that are linked to schools. The thorough investigation will decide the charges; the public outrage is demanding that child safety measures be stricter.

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 1:07 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: 13-year-old minorchild safetyhome-hero-pos-11Karnataka crimePOCSO casethree teen accusedvideo blackmail

Karnataka Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gets Gang Raped by Three Minors In Hubballi After Luring Her In An Abandoned Area, Probe On

Karnataka Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gets Gang Raped by Three Minors In Hubballi After Luring Her In An Abandoned Area, Probe On

QUICK LINKS