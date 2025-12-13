LIVE TV
Home > India > Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Begins Branded Meal Service Trials On These Trains, They Are…

Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Begins Branded Meal Service Trials On These Trains, They Are…

The aim of these trials is to enhance the quality, hygiene and overall experience of onboard meals served to passengers.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 13, 2025 19:17:58 IST

Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Begins Branded Meal Service Trials On These Trains, They Are…

The Ministry of Railways is taking steady steps to improve the travel experience of train passengers across the country. As part of this effort, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched Proof of Concept (PoC) meal trials on select Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express trains. The aim of these trials is to enhance the quality, hygiene and overall experience of onboard meals served to passengers.

IRCTC, a Navaratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, plays a key role in catering services across the Indian Railways network. At present, the organisation serves around 16.50 lakh meals every day on trains running across the country. With passenger expectations rising, IRCTC has decided to test a new approach to onboard catering through these meal trials.

In a statement, IRCTC said the trials are intended to bring a “paradigm shift” in the quality of food services on trains. The focus of the PoC is on improving the entire supply chain, starting from kitchen infrastructure and meal preparation to the transfer and final service of food onboard trains. The trials are being conducted on some of the newly introduced Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express trains across various railway zones.

One of the key changes under this initiative is the de-linking of meal production from meal service. This means that instead of the same agency handling both tasks, IRCTC is bringing in well-known branded food and beverage players to prepare meals. These include industrial kitchens, popular restaurant chains and flight catering companies. The goal is to ensure that passengers receive fresh, hygienic and better-quality meals during their journey.

According to IRCTC, the PoC meal trials are also focused on offering a wider and more appealing menu. Passengers are being served restaurant-quality food along with local delicacies, depending on the route and region. This approach is aimed at improving passenger satisfaction and making train journeys more comfortable and enjoyable.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 7:17 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: indian railwaysIRCTC

Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Begins Branded Meal Service Trials On These Trains, They Are…

