Home > India > Good News For Travellers: Indian Railways Launches New Offer On RailOne App | Here's How To Get DISCOUNTS On Train Tickets

Good News For Travellers: Indian Railways Launches New Offer On RailOne App | Here’s How To Get DISCOUNTS On Train Tickets

Indian Railways: Indian Railways has rolled out RailOne, a new all-in-one mobile application aimed at simplifying train travel by bringing multiple railway services onto a single digital platform. To promote adoption, the railways have also announced a limited-period 3% discount on unreserved ticket bookings made through the app using digital payment modes.

Indian Railways Launches New Offer On RailOne App (Pic Credits: RailOne)
Indian Railways Launches New Offer On RailOne App (Pic Credits: RailOne)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 8, 2026 14:32:05 IST

Good News For Travellers: Indian Railways Launches New Offer On RailOne App | Here's How To Get DISCOUNTS On Train Tickets

Indian Railways: Indian Railways has rolled out RailOne, a new all-in-one mobile application aimed at simplifying train travel by bringing multiple railway services onto a single digital platform. To promote adoption, the railways have also announced a limited-period 3% discount on unreserved ticket bookings made through the app using digital payment modes.

The move is expected to benefit daily commuters and short-distance travellers while encouraging cashless transactions.

What Is RailOne And Why It Matters

RailOne is an official Indian Railways app designed to replace the need for multiple railway-related applications. Instead of switching between platforms for ticket booking, live train status, food ordering, or grievance redressal, passengers can now access these services through one interface.

Users can log in using existing railway credentials, making the transition from older apps smooth and familiar. RailOne is currently available on both Android and iOS devices.

RailOne App Discount: Who Is Eligible And How It Works

To encourage digital payments, Indian Railways is offering a 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app. The offer is valid from January 14 to July 14, 2026, and applies only to tickets purchased directly on the app using digital payment methods such as UPI, debit cards, credit cards, or net banking.

Officials clarified that earlier cashback benefits linked to wallet payments will continue alongside the new discount, allowing passengers to choose their preferred payment option while saving on fares.

How To Get The 3% Discount On Train Tickets

Passengers must first download the RailOne app from the official app store and sign in using their mobile number or existing railway login credentials. After completing basic profile details, users can select the unreserved ticket option, enter travel details, and proceed to payment.

The 3% discount is automatically applied at checkout for eligible bookings and is reflected in the final fare before payment is completed. Once booked, the digital ticket remains accessible within the app for verification during travel.

RailOne vs UTS: A Shift To A Unified Platform

For years, unreserved ticket bookings were primarily handled through the UTSonMobile app, which offered limited functionality. RailOne marks a shift toward a unified travel ecosystem, combining services that were previously spread across different platforms.

In addition to unreserved ticket bookings, RailOne supports reserved ticket services, live train tracking, PNR status checks, coach position details, onboard food ordering, and customer support. Key features such as season pass management are also being gradually migrated to the new app.

With RailOne, Indian Railways aims to deliver a more streamlined and passenger-friendly digital experience, whether for daily commuters or long-distance travellers planning their journeys.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 2:32 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indian railwaysIndian Railways newsrailone app

Good News For Travellers: Indian Railways Launches New Offer On RailOne App | Here’s How To Get DISCOUNTS On Train Tickets

