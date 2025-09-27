Governor Acharya Devvrat’s Visit Rekindles Spirit Of Auroville

Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, paid a thoughtful visit to Auroville today an engagement that resonated deeply with the township’s vision of unity and growth.

The Governor began his journey at the luminous heart of Auroville, the Matrimandir, where silence and meditation set the tone of the day. In the company of Dr. G. Seetharaman, Dr. Venugopal, and a circle of Aurovillians, he immersed himself in quiet reflection before turning to discussions that bridged spirituality with development.

Dr. Seetharaman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Auroville Foundation, offered him a panoramic view of ongoing projects, noting the transformative direction being steered “under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, IAS, who serves as Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat cum Secretary of Auroville Foundation.” The dialogue widened to include the perspectives of Dr. Venugopal, Senior Consultant; Antim Singh of the Admissions and Terminations Scrutinising Committee (ATSC); Arun of the Working Committee; and Sinduja representing the Town Development Council.

Central to their conversations was the township’s guiding vision, as conceived by The Mother and Sri Aurobindo—a vision of human unity, of integral living, and of harmony between the spiritual and the ecological. Antim Singh from ATSC, in particular, reminded the Governor of the enduring “vision and ideology of The Mother and Sri Aurobindo,” while others detailed projects ranging from the enhancement of Matrimandir Gardens to the careful expansion of civic infrastructure.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, visibly moved, commended the community’s dedication: he “expressed his appreciation for the progress made in Auroville and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the administrative team and community members.”

The visit, simple yet profound, reaffirmed state leadership’s faith in Auroville’s rare experiment—a universal city striving to turn ideals into lived reality

