Govt Launches ₹3,000 FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles From August 15: All You Need To Know

In a major move to streamline toll collection and ease travel on Indian highways, the Government of India has introduced a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles. The announcement was made by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The new pass, priced at ₹3,000, will be rolled out on August 15 and will be available exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles. The pass will allow a maximum of 200 trips or be valid for one year from activation whichever comes first.

Nationwide Coverage and Easy Access

Designed to provide cost-effective and smooth travel across National Highways, this FASTag annual pass is a significant step toward minimizing toll booth congestion. A dedicated activation and renewal link will be made available through the Rajmarg Yatra app as well as on the official portals of NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways).

Nitin Gadkari wrote, “The annual pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country.” He further explained that this initiative is part of the government’s broader plan to reform toll collection and enhance commuter convenience.

Addresses Toll Plazas Within 60 Km Range

The FASTag-based annual pass aims to resolve long-standing concerns around toll plazas situated within a 60 km stretch, which has been a source of frequent disputes and confusion among vehicle owners. By enabling a one-time affordable payment, the new system is expected to simplify toll operations, reduce wait times, and cut down on congestion at booths.

“This policy addresses long standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction,” Gadkari said in his post.

Rumoured Toll Policy Becomes Reality

The government had earlier hinted at a new toll policy to make highway travel more commuter-friendly. There were two models under discussion:

Annual Pass Model: A one-time payment of ₹3,000 for a year-long unlimited travel across national highways for private vehicles.

2. Distance-Based Tolling: A flat rate of ₹50 per 100 km for those not opting for the annual pass.

While the ₹3,000 annual pass has now been officially announced, there is still no confirmation about the rollout of the distance-based tolling model. Sources had also mentioned a previously proposed ‘lifetime FASTag’ costing ₹30,000 for 15 years, which has since been shelved.

Transition to Tech-Driven Tolling

Although the pass will use existing FASTag infrastructure initially, the long-term goal is to completely remove toll booths and replace them with sensor-based, GPS-enabled toll collection systems. These future systems will rely on automated vehicle tracking and offer barrier-free travel, marking a significant shift towards a digitally empowered toll network.

Reactions and Expectations

The news has been received with enthusiasm, especially from regular highway commuters. Car owners and highway transport associations believe this annual ticket will not only save money but greatly alleviate the stress of inter-state highway travel.

This new toll reform is poised to benefit millions of private car owners, especially those who are travelling for work, travel or family visits on a regular basis.

With India’s road network expanding rapidly and new expressways coming on stream annually, this ₹3,000 FASTag pass has the potential to revolutionise tolls and relieve the movement of millions of vehicles.

