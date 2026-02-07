LIVE TV
Greater Noida Horror: Delhi Police Constable Arrested After Woman Injured In Suicide Attempt With Service Weapon

Greater Noida Horror: Delhi Police Constable Arrested After Woman Injured In Suicide Attempt With Service Weapon

The police investigation includes determining the couple's relationship status and their past history of conflicts. The case has raised public awareness about two critical issues which relate to gun safety and the behavior of active police officers.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published: February 7, 2026 08:17:29 IST

Greater Noida Horror: Delhi Police Constable Arrested After Woman Injured In Suicide Attempt With Service Weapon

Delhi Police head constable, who is 35 years old, faced arrest after a woman, who was his partner for a long time, accidentally shot herself with his service pistol inside his Greater Noida West high rise apartment. The police reported that the woman from Meerut suffered critical injuries, which required her to receive ventilator support at a hospital.

What Happened Here?

The couple had lived together for a few months, though their relationship reportedly dated back six to seven years and the constable’s divorce case is pending in court. According to the police, the two were drinking with friends early on Friday when a dispute broke out, allegedly triggered by a phone call the constable received from his wife, leading the woman to lock herself in another room and shoot herself with the firearm.

How Did It Happen?

The head constable and his companions supposedly used force to break through the locked entrance after finding her and used the constable’s vehicle to transport her to a private hospital. Local officers received a report about the event which they investigated as a potential suicide case while authorities continued to examine every aspect of the investigation. Police at the Bisrakh station registered a formal case against the head constable after they collected evidence of the weapon which authorities confiscated during their investigation. The police initially stated that the act seems to be self inflicted but they are currently investigating the circumstances because it includes details about how the firearm was handled and why it was accessible to others.

The authorities confirmed that their investigation remains active because the constable was detained after authorities used electronic monitoring to find him following his departure from the hospital. The investigation has not determined the motives or any criminal responsibility which extends beyond the suicide attempt.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 8:17 AM IST
Greater Noida Horror: Delhi Police Constable Arrested After Woman Injured In Suicide Attempt With Service Weapon

