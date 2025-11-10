LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujarat ISIS Plot Foiled: What Is ‘Bio-Weapon’ Ricin And How Deadly Is It

A doctor among three suspected ISIS operatives has been detained on Monday by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) after investigators uncovered an alleged plot to manufacture ricin, a highly lethal toxin, authorities said. The trio is also accused of carrying out reconnaissance of crowded public places in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow as part of broader attack planning.

Gujarat ISIS Plot Foiled: What Is 'Bio-Weapon' Ricin And How Deadly Is It (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 10, 2025 17:35:49 IST

A doctor among three suspected ISIS operatives has been detained on Monday by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) after investigators uncovered an alleged plot to manufacture ricin, a highly lethal toxin, authorities said. The trio is also accused of carrying out reconnaissance of crowded public places in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow as part of broader attack planning.

Officials identified the medical professional as Dr. Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, 35, a Hyderabad resident who completed his MBBS in China. The ATS alleges Dr. Saiyed was researching methods to isolate and weaponize ricin, a toxic protein derived from castor seeds. Investigators say he had acquired laboratory equipment and raw inputs and had begun preliminary chemical processing aimed at producing the agent.

Dr. Saiyed was arrested on November 7 near Adalaj in Gandhinagar, where police reportedly seized firearms, live ammunition and four litres of castor oil. Two other suspects, Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem, both from Uttar Pradesh were taken into custody in the same operation.

According to the ATS, Dr. Saiyed had links to an ISIS-Khorasan operative known as Abu Khadim, and had been radicalised. Authorities allege he was active in recruitment and in gathering funds and resources for a large-scale attack. Investigators are probing the origins of the chemicals seized, any laboratory experiments conducted, and whether the suspects had succeeded in producing toxic material.

What Is Ricin?

Ricin is a highly toxic protein that occurs naturally in the seeds of the castor plant. Even very small amounts can cause severe illness or death if inhaled, ingested, or injected. Exposure typically produces nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, which can progress to severe dehydration, multiple organ failure and death. Inhalation of ricin can trigger acute respiratory distress and respiratory failure.

There is no approved antidote for ricin poisoning; treatment is limited to supportive medical care aimed at managing symptoms and preventing complications. Because ricin is extremely hazardous and difficult to handle safely, any attempt to extract, concentrate or weaponize it is illegal and represents a grave public-health and security threat.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 5:35 PM IST
Tags: Gujarat Anti-Terrorism SquadGujarat ISIS PlotISIS operatives

