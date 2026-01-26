Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

In the Kutch area of Gujarat, a 50-year-old man, Karsan Maheshwari, was allegedly set on fire by his neighbors following a little argument over sitting that quickly turned violent.

After suffering from serious burn injuries in the Gandhidham city incident, the victim passed away. The FIR was filed based on a complaint registered by the victim’s brother, Hirabhai Maheshwari and case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

How did the neighbours set the 50-year-old man on fire?

The violence began on Sunday, January 25, when Maheshwari and four neighbors had a small disagreement about sitting on a porch. But soon the argument fired quickly, while the neighbors allegedly ambushed Maheshwari and chased him into his bathroom. They put flammable substances on him, reportedly kerosene, and set him ablaze.

After suffering from extreme burns, Maheshwari died during treatment at a hospital in Bhuj. Following the attack, the authorities launched a swift investigation. A surveillance team tracked down and arrested three suspects within hours.

The individuals have been identified as Premilaben Nareshbhai Matang (30), Anjuben (aka Ajiben) Hareshbhai Matang (36), and Chimanaram Gomaram Marwadi (47), who were taken into custody. Manjuben Lahiribhai Maheshwari, a fourth accused, is still on the run.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint registered by the victim’s brother, Hirabhai Maheshwari. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (2023), including Section 103(1) (Murder), Section 115(2), and Section 332(A).

Similar cases of Indians set on fire

In July 2025, one more case unfolded when a 15-year-old girl was set ablaze in Odisha’s Puri. She was seen running along the road despite being engulfed in flames. Police initially described the attackers as three unidentified men and were investigating the motive, but authorities later said, during the ongoing inquiry, that there was no definitive evidence establishing the involvement of others at the scene even as outrage and protest followed the case.

In another shocking case, Kalyani Nambi, a 56-year-old senior officer, was charred in a fire at the LIC office in West Perumal Maistry Street on December 17, 2025. Later, it was suspected to be a murder plot orchestrated by her colleague, who sustained her burn injuries.

