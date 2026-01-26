LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash india news BCB india vs pakistan Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile Renault Duster 2026 Badrinath operation sindoor inida akash
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

After suffering from extreme burns, Maheshwari died during treatment at a hospital in Bhuj. Following the attack, the authorities launched a swift investigation.

Gujarat violence (Photo: AI generated)
Gujarat violence (Photo: AI generated)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 26, 2026 19:20:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

In the Kutch area of Gujarat, a 50-year-old man, Karsan Maheshwari, was allegedly set on fire by his neighbors following a little argument over sitting that quickly turned violent.

You Might Be Interested In

After suffering from serious burn injuries in the Gandhidham city incident, the victim passed away. The FIR was filed based on a complaint registered by the victim’s brother, Hirabhai Maheshwari and case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

How did the neighbours set the 50-year-old man on fire? 

The violence began on Sunday, January 25, when Maheshwari and four neighbors had a small disagreement about sitting on a porch. But soon the argument fired quickly, while the neighbors allegedly ambushed Maheshwari and chased him into his bathroom. They put flammable substances on him, reportedly kerosene, and set him ablaze. 

You Might Be Interested In

After suffering from extreme burns, Maheshwari died during treatment at a hospital in Bhuj. Following the attack, the authorities launched a swift investigation. A surveillance team tracked down and arrested three suspects within hours. 

The individuals have been identified as Premilaben Nareshbhai Matang (30), Anjuben (aka Ajiben) Hareshbhai Matang (36), and Chimanaram Gomaram Marwadi (47), who were taken into custody. Manjuben Lahiribhai Maheshwari, a fourth accused, is still on the run.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint registered by the victim’s brother, Hirabhai Maheshwari. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (2023), including Section 103(1) (Murder), Section 115(2), and Section 332(A). 

Similar cases of Indians set on fire

In July 2025, one more case unfolded when a 15-year-old girl was set ablaze in Odisha’s Puri. She was seen running along the road despite being engulfed in flames. Police initially described the attackers as three unidentified men and were investigating the motive, but authorities later said, during the ongoing inquiry, that there was no definitive evidence establishing the involvement of others at the scene even as outrage and protest followed the case. 

In another shocking case, Kalyani Nambi, a 56-year-old senior officer, was charred in a fire at the LIC office in West Perumal Maistry Street on December 17, 2025. Later, it was suspected to be a murder plot orchestrated by her colleague, who sustained her burn injuries.

Read more: Hyderabad Horror Caught On CCTV: Blinkit Worker Assaults Security Guard After Argument Turns Ugly, Here’s What Really Happened

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 7:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 50-year-old manKarsan Maheshwariman set on fireviolenceviolence cases

RELATED News

Lucknow Horror: Minor Girl Gets Murdered By Instagram Friend After Being Lured For Marriage, Body Found Dumped On A Railway Track Hours After Going Missing

Hyderabad Horror Caught On CCTV: Blinkit Worker Assaults Security Guard After Argument Turns Ugly, Here’s What Really Happened

77th Republic Day | From Virat Kohli To Neeraj Chopra: Indian Sports Stars Extend Greetings On Republic Day

Radar Can’t See It, Warships Can’t Escape: DRDO’s 1,500-Km Hypersonic Missile LRAShM Debuts At Republic Day Parade – Nightmare For Pakistan, China

Will Non-Hindus Now Be Barred From Badrinath, Kedarnath Temple? BIG DECISION By BKTC

LATEST NEWS

Is TikTok Blocking Anti-ICE Content? Outrage Grows After Alex Pretti Shooting And App Outage

Moving Under The Cover Of Darkness, BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border In J&K: Who Was He and What Were His Motives?

11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan’s T20I Series Record

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

MS Dhoni Starts IPL 2026 Preparations With Net Session in Ranchi | WATCH Video

‘Provocative Act’: Cambodia Gets Furious After Thailand Installs Lord Buddha Statue At The Place Of Demolished Lord Vishnu Statue, Border Row Deepens

From Narayana Murthy’s 70-Hour Workweek Advice to WFH Surveillance? Why Infosys Is Tracking Employees’ Power Consumption

Varun Dhawan’s Silly Stunt In Mumbai Metro Amid Border 2 Promotions Gets Him A Notice From Authorities, Actor Asked To ‘Hang Out, But Don’t Hang There’

After Australia, Is Egypt Planning To Ban Social Media For Children? President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Says, ‘Until They Reach An…’

Grok Under Fire? EU Launches Massive Investigation Into Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Over Sexual Deepfakes Of Women And Children, Terms It ‘Unacceptable

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital
Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital
Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital
Gujarat Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Set On Fire By Neighbours After Disagreement Over Sitting On A Porch Turns Ugly, Victim Succumbs To Burns In Hospital

QUICK LINKS