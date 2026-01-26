Hyderabad Horror Caught On CCTV: Blinkit Worker Assaults Security Guard After Argument Turns Ugly, Here’s What Really Happened

In a shocking video captured on CCTV, on Saturday, January 24, a Blinkit delivery boy, identified as Wasim Khan, along with their coworker, allegedly attacked a security guard at the Rainbow Vistas RVRG gated community in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

The attack stemmed from a dispute that broke out over an unauthorized entry at a gated complex in Hyderabad. The violence was caught on CCTV, showing the group assaulting the staff. Later, a complaint was registered at the Kukatpally police, and footage was submitted as evidence.

Why did the attack break out at the Hyderabad complex?

On Saturday night, a violent clash escalated between Blinkit delivery employees and security guards at the Rainbow Vistas RVRG gated community in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The clash arose from a dispute over security protocols, which later escalated into a physical assault.

Hooliganism by #Blinkit delivery workers and their associates was reported at the Rainbow Vistas RVRG gated community in #Kukatpally on Sunday. Trouble began when a security guard stopped a delivery worker of Blinkit for entering the premises without mandatory permission for…







The initial confrontation emerged at around 9:30 pm, when a Blinkit delivery boy, Wasim Khan, was stopped at the main gate by security staff because he did not have the mandatory permission or token to enter the premises. An argument soon flared up between the delivery boy and the guards regarding the entry regulation. Later, the security staff allowed Khan to complete the delivery and leave the premises.

How did the incident turn into a violent attack at the Hyderabad complex?

After completing the delivery, Khan came back around 90 minutes later, but this time he was accompanied by a group of roughly 20 other delivery personnel and associates.

The group of delivery workers allegedly hit the security guards using sticks and safety cones. The violence was caught on CCTV, showing the group assaulting the staff.

Following the confrontation, the two security guards were injured, with one suffering a head injury that required eight stitches and another sustaining a fractured hand. The management of Rainbow Vistas RVRG suspended all Blinkit delivery services inside the society.

A complaint was lodged at the Kukatpally police, and CCTV footage was submitted as evidence to identify the attackers.

