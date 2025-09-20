LIVE TV


Home > India > Gujarat Shocker: Sister-In-Law, Three Others Force Woman Into Boiling Oil To Prove Fidelity, FIR Lodged

Gujarat Shocker: Sister-In-Law, Three Others Force Woman Into Boiling Oil To Prove Fidelity, FIR Lodged

A shocking case in Gujarat’s Mehsana district saw a 30-year-old woman forced by her sister-in-law and others to dip her hands in boiling oil as a “fidelity test.” The viral video shows her pulling back in pain. Police filed an FIR and launched a manhunt for the accused.

"Was Not Loyal": Gujarat Woman Forced To Dip Hands In Boiling Oil To Prove FidelityA video went viral showing a woman and three others forcing the victim to dip her hands in a pot of boiling oil (Photo: Representational Image)
A video went viral showing a woman and three others forcing the victim to dip her hands in a pot of boiling oil (Photo: Representational Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 20, 2025 14:58:08 IST

A 30-year-old female in Gujarat, Mehsana district, was severely burnt by her sister in law and three others who are reported to have coerced her into dipping her hands in a pot of boiling oil to test her fidelity, according to the police on Friday.

Although the incident occurred in Gerita village of Vijapur taluka on September 16, three days later, a video drew virality in the social media.

According to what the woman complained, Vijapur police created a First Information Report against Jamuna Thakor the sister of Jamuna and his husband Manubhai Thakor and two others, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dineshsinh Chauhan.

He said that the woman is being treated in a hospital in Vijapur and the accused are on the run.

In the video, the victim was being forced by a woman and three other people to put her hands in a boiling oil pot. She is observed dipping her fingers but soon withdrawing them as a result of being burnt.

The sister-in-law of the victim was suspecting that the victim was disloyal to her husband. So Jamuna with her husband and two other men resolved to put her through the ordeal. They informed her that she would not receive burns in case she were a loyal wife, said Chauhan.

Measures were in progress of nabbing the accused, he added.

Tags: crime against womengujaratMehsana districtviral news




QUICK LINKS