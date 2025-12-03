Gurugram Lawyer Arrested For Spying For Pakistan, Friend Reveals He Collected Money Near Golden Temple

Haryana police have detained a lawyer from Gurugram named Rizwan, who is accused of being a spy for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) among the most serious criminal charges in a rather shocking development that emphasizes the never-ending issue of intelligence operations across borders. This arrest was made after a central investigative agency provided tips and it is the third occasion that such a case of espionage has been busted in the Mewat area this year.

Musharraf says that he got to know the arrested lawyer, Rizwan, while interning at the Sohna court in 2022. Later, Musharraf started working in the Nuh court while Rizwan was in Gurugram. Still, the two kept in touch with each other through legal work and were even spotted together in public on a couple of occasions.

Musharraf informed the police that in July he and Rizwan travelled in his car to the Amritsar Wagah border. From there, they went to the Golden Temple where Rizwan picked up a bag of money from some people on a two-wheeler. However, he could not recognize them. On their way back, the two lawyers met with an accident in Amritsar and had to leave their car and continue by train.

Along with this operation that was conducted in a very careful and secretive manner, the accused made regular trips to Punjab where he was said to have picked up huge amounts of cash that was meant for use in anti-national activities such as terror financing and drug smuggling. The entire operation is being neutralized by a combination of extensive raids and detailed technical analysis.

ISI Link and Espionage Network

At the center of the accusations lies the connection of the attorney with the Pakistani intelligence operatives. The digital proof, which includes WhatsApp messages and call records, has been said to be taken from his electronic devices, and it indicates that he had regular contact with the handlers over the border.



It is thought that this exchange of intelligence was an active part of a bigger plot to compromise national security. The arrest has made the Mewat area the focus of investigation as a possible center for ISI-related spying activities, and this has led the intelligence agencies to get a clear picture of the whole hidden network.

This particular case brings to light a major weakness in the security system, which is that the professionals appear to be ordinary but are actually involved in high-level spying activities through co-option.

Punjab Hawala Route and Fund Recovery

The investigation has taken a new turn as it is now suggested that the lawyer might be traveling to Punjab repeatedly for the purpose of withdrawing money which was transferred through the hawala process. The police have their sources and they say that the lawyer had gone on several trips to Amritsar and there he had been getting big cash amounts, which, as per the reports, were over ₹40 lakh, from unidentified persons.

He would then supposedly take this money to another co-conspirator in Punjab who had already been arrested. The investigators have found a trail of suspicious transactions in the lawyer’s bank accounts, which were said to be overflowing with money coming from Pakistan. The authorities are now in the process of freezing these accounts and their main goal is to trace the cash that they believe was meant to support terrorism and other anti-government activities in the border state.

