Home > India > 'On The Same Page,' Says Shashi Tharoor After Meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Amid Huge Rift Row

'On The Same Page,' Says Shashi Tharoor After Meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Amid Huge Rift Row

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said he held a “very good, constructive and positive” discussion with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, following his absence from a key party meeting in Kerala last week that had sparked speculation about internal differences.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said he held a “very good, constructive and positive” (Picture Credits: ANI)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said he held a “very good, constructive and positive” (Picture Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 29, 2026 16:27:38 IST

'On The Same Page,' Says Shashi Tharoor After Meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Amid Huge Rift Row

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said he held a “very good, constructive and positive” discussion with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, following his absence from a key party meeting in Kerala last week that had sparked speculation about internal differences.

The meeting, which lasted nearly two hours, was held at Kharge’s office inside Parliament.

‘All Is Good, We Are On The Same Page,’ Says Tharoor

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Thiruvananthapuram MP stressed that he remains firmly committed to the Congress and has consistently campaigned for the party.

“I had a discussion with my two party leaders, the LoP and the Congress president. It was very positive and constructive. We are moving together on the same page,” Tharoor said, dismissing talk of discord.

He also reiterated that he has actively participated in party campaigns across the country and questioned suggestions to the contrary.

No Interest In Kerala CM Race, Says Congress MP

With Kerala Assembly elections approaching, Tharoor was asked whether the meeting involved discussions on the party’s Chief Ministerial face. He categorically ruled out any such talks and said he was not interested in contesting for a new role.

“That was never discussed. I am not interested in being a candidate for anything. I am already an MP and have the trust of my voters. My responsibility is to represent them in Parliament,” he said.

Tharoor later took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for what he described as a “warm and constructive” interaction, adding that the leadership was united in serving the people.

Background: Missed AICC Meet And Recent Speculation

Tharoor had skipped an important All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Kerala last week, which was convened to discuss preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. He clarified that he had informed the party leadership in advance and cited prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival, where he was scheduled to speak on his book on Sree Narayana Guru.

Earlier, on January 24, Tharoor had acknowledged that there were some unresolved issues and said he would prefer to discuss them internally with the party leadership rather than in public.

Speculation intensified after reports claimed he was overlooked during a Congress Mahapanchayat in Kochi on January 19, when Rahul Gandhi allegedly did not acknowledge him from the stage. The Congress has since denied any internal rift, maintaining that Tharoor’s absence from recent events was due to pre-scheduled commitments.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:20 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

‘On The Same Page,’ Says Shashi Tharoor After Meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Amid Huge Rift Row

