Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

In a shocking incident from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, an 11th-grade student allegedly shot his father dead after luring him to a farmland with a fake suicide call. The teen involved his two school friends in plotting the murder.

Police stated that the victim, farmer Tasveer Singh, was allegedly shot dead by his minor son, who was reportedly frustrated by constant scolding at home. Angered by his father’s repeated reprimands, the boy allegedly plotted with two of his friends, both minors, to create a fake suicide scenario and lure Tasveer Singh to the family’s farmland.

How Boy Shoots Dead His Own Father?

According to police, the accused students initially made a fake suicide call to the father. On September 20, 2025, the boy’s friends reportedly contacted Tasveer Singh, claiming his son was about to take his own life and urging him to rush to the family farmland. When Tasveer Singh arrived and tried to talk to his son, the boy allegedly shot him with a country-made pistol, after which all three fled the scene.

What Made a Teen Lure His Father With a Fake Suicide Call?

According to Circle Officer Stuti Singh, the boy had been influenced by a bad company. A day before the murder, Tasveer Singh had scolded and physically disciplined him, which reportedly angered the son. Following a brief physical confrontation with his father, the boy allegedly conspired with his classmates to carry out the killing.

Minor Students Confess Role, Main Accused Teen Fugitive

Two minor boys linked to the murder have been apprehended and, during questioning, allegedly admitted that they had made the call to Tasveer Singh at the behest of his son.

Police are still on the lookout for the main suspect, the victim’s son, who fled the scene after the shooting. The Circle Officer stated that the country-made pistol used in the crime was in the son’s possession, and its origin will be probed once he is arrested.