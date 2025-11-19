LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
Home > India > Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

In a shocking incident from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, an 11th-grade student allegedly shot his father dead after luring him to a farmland with a fake suicide call. The teen involved his two school friends in plotting the murder.

Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, shoots him dead.
Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, shoots him dead.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 19, 2025 17:38:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

In a shocking incident from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, an 11th-grade student allegedly shot his father dead after luring him to a farmland with a fake suicide call. The teen involved his two school friends in plotting the murder. 

Police stated that the victim, farmer Tasveer Singh, was allegedly shot dead by his minor son, who was reportedly frustrated by constant scolding at home. Angered by his father’s repeated reprimands, the boy allegedly plotted with two of his friends, both minors, to create a fake suicide scenario and lure Tasveer Singh to the family’s farmland. 

How Boy Shoots Dead His Own Father? 

According to police, the accused students initially made a fake suicide call to the father. On September 20, 2025, the boy’s friends reportedly contacted Tasveer Singh, claiming his son was about to take his own life and urging him to rush to the family farmland. When Tasveer Singh arrived and tried to talk to his son, the boy allegedly shot him with a country-made pistol, after which all three fled the scene. 

What Made a Teen Lure His Father With a Fake Suicide Call? 

According to Circle Officer Stuti Singh, the boy had been influenced by a bad company. A day before the murder, Tasveer Singh had scolded and physically disciplined him, which reportedly angered the son. Following a brief physical confrontation with his father, the boy allegedly conspired with his classmates to carry out the killing. 

 Minor Students Confess Role, Main Accused Teen Fugitive

Two minor boys linked to the murder have been apprehended and, during questioning, allegedly admitted that they had made the call to Tasveer Singh at the behest of his son. 

Police are still on the lookout for the main suspect, the victim’s son, who fled the scene after the shooting. The Circle Officer stated that the country-made pistol used in the crime was in the son’s possession, and its origin will be probed once he is arrested. 

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 5:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hapur boy kills fatherHapur Horrorhapur murder casehome-hero-pos-9latest crime newsup crime caseUP murder case

RELATED News

Aishwarya Rai Touches PM Modi’s Feet At Sathya Sai Baba Centenary, Shares Strong Message On Caste And Religion

Rohini Acharya Slams Bihar Journalist For Saying ‘Married Daughters’ Shouldn’t Stay At Parents Home In Viral Video

Chirag Paswan’s LJP Denied Deputy CM Post? Bihar Cabinet Suspense Intensifies As BJP Elects Samrat Choudhary As Legislative Party Leader

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

End Of Nitish Kumar Era Or It’s A Mega Comeback For The ‘Joe Biden’ Of India: Bihar CM Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

Third Suicide In A Week: Bengal BLO Dies By Suicide Amid SIR Heat; Mamata Banerjee Slams “Unbearable Pressure”

Who Will Chennai Super Kings Target For IPL 2026? Check Big Names, Key Openers, Bowlers, And All-Rounders On Their Radar

Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Date, Time, Purse, RTMs & Top Players, All You Need to Know

Odisha Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Dies After Swallowing Toy Hidden In Chips Packet

Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

Viral Video: Haryana Pre-Wedding Turns Violent As Dancer Brutally Beaten After Objecting To Guest’s Advances

Pakistan Leader Makes Big Admission Days After Delhi Blast, Says ‘We Hit India From Red Fort To Kashmir’

A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

Assam: Kokrajhar Sets Record As 25,000 Artistes Perform ‘Mayabini’ on Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary

Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You
Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You
Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You
Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

QUICK LINKS