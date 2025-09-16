Haryana Government Gives In-Principle Approval For The Delhi Government To Take Over The ITO Barrage: Officials
Haryana Government Gives In-Principle Approval For The Delhi Government To Take Over The ITO Barrage: Officials

The Haryana government has given in-principle approval for the Delhi government to take over the ITO barrage, officials said on Monday (September 15, 2025), as reported in PTI.

Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Saini (Photo Credit- x.com/NayabSainiBJP)
Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Saini (Photo Credit- x.com/NayabSainiBJP)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 16, 2025 06:49:49 IST

The Haryana government has given in-principle approval for the Delhi government to take over the ITO barrage, officials said on Monday (September 15, 2025). In July, the Delhi government had formally requested the Haryana government to hand over control of the ITO barrage on the Yamuna River. This request was made as a part of the efforts to bolster its flood management strategy, A government official told PTI, “While the gates at the barrage have been repaired to prevent any flood-like situation like in 2023, and we are monitoring it, we had requested Haryana to hand over the control, and they have agreed to it” as reported in the PTI. 

What do we know about the ITO Barrage?

The ITO barrage, also Indraprastha barrage and ITO Bridge, is a 552-metre barrage on the Yamuna River, top of which also serves as the bridge on the Paharganj-Ghaziabad Vikas marg. 

Why the ITO Barrage was the centre of discussion in 2023?

The ITO Barrage was the centre of discussion in 2023 because five of its 32 gates were jammed due to the accumulation of silt. This had caused delays in the flood mitigation efforts. The ITO Barrage is known for its proximity with the areas which are prone to flooding often.

What did the Irrigation and Flood Control department (I&FC) report said on the flooding of 2023?

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control department (I&FC) report on the flooding of 2023, “As these gates on the east end of the barrage could not be opened at the peak water level of the Yamuna, the pressure was so high that the water started spilling onto areas, roads, and colonies situated along the river in the stretch between Wazirabad and ITO barrage.”

Also read: Parvesh Verma Inspects ITO Barrage, Assures No Flood Risk Despite Rising Yamuna, Work on Drains, New Channels Boosted Yamuna’s Capacity

Tags: Delhi Governmentharyana-governmentITO barrage

