Parvesh Verma Inspects ITO Barrage, Assures No Flood Risk Despite Rising Yamuna, Work on Drains, New Channels Boosted Yamuna’s Capacity

NEW DELHI

Irrigation and flood control minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday visited the ITO barrage to inspect the situation as the water level of the Yamuna river is flowing above the danger mark following heavy rains. Verma assured Delhiites that there is no need to panic. He also said that the water holding capacity of the Yamuna river has increased in the last six months and the city will not be flooded. Everyone is safe. In a recent conversation with ITV Network, Pravesh Verma Said The situation is completely under control. There is no need for Delhi residents to worry at all, and the current level has reached its highest so far.

It might increase a bit more, but even then, the water will not spill over, this is our promise.Talking about the Government preparation, Verma said This is the same water that used to be released from behind. If we were in last year’s situation, the water would have overflowed but Because over the past six months, A lot of work has happened whether it’s cleaning the drains or cutting new channels in the Yamuna due to which the holding capacity of Yamuna has also increased Now.

Therefore, even if the water level rises further, there is no reason to panic. He added. Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna river continues to flow above danger mark. According to reports Malfunctioning gates at the ITO barrage contributed to the extent of flooding in central Delhi. “The ITO barrage is vital to Delhi’s flood control. In 2023, its malfunctioning gates worsened the crisis. During the 2023 floods, five of the 32 gates at the barrage were found to be jammed, causing delays in flood mitigation efforts. The ITO barrage is a crucial flood control structure in Delhi, stretching 552 meters along the old ITO bridge.

