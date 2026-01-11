LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci ali khamenei how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran creditors bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities

Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities

A junior hockey coach in Rewari, Haryana, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor player inside a stadium washroom four months ago. The case surfaced after the victim’s health deteriorated. Police filed an FIR under the POCSO Act and began investigation.

junior hockey coach in Rewari, Haryana, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor player inside a stadium washroom (Pc: Freepik)
junior hockey coach in Rewari, Haryana, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor player inside a stadium washroom (Pc: Freepik)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 11, 2026 15:52:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities

The hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting a minor player has been arrested, thus, the sports field’s sanctity has been all broken in Rewari, Haryana.

You Might Be Interested In

The victim who is a class 12 student and a budding sports person, made a very painful allegation disclosing the incident happening four months ago in the stadium area as a whole.

The act of betrayal has shaken the local society to its core, thereby, making it clear that the young sports persons in the training centers which are supposed to be safe and developmental are indeed the most vulnerable ones.

You Might Be Interested In

POCSO Investigation

The legal proceedings moved very fast after the victim’s health became very critical. The survivor revealed the incident to her family after the miscarriage on January 5 and the following hospitalization.

Rewari police acted promptly and filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as soon as the complaint was lodged officially.

The police informed that the abuser was a friend of the girl for three years and he used his intimacy with the child to commit the crime in the stadium’s toilet.

The combination of POCSO charges makes certain that the minor’s protection is the foremost concern in the court and at the same time the accused person’s actions are subjected to very strict judicial scrutiny.

Remand Proceedings

The junior coach, who has been alleged to have misbehaved, got arrested and brought to a court right after the case was officially registered at Khol police station.

The court granted the police the right to hold the suspect for a period of two days in order to carry out a detailed investigation into the assault. During this period, the detectives will find out the timeline and they will also collect forensic evidence from the so-called crime scene.

A police official revealed that the time of the remand is very important for discovering the shortcomings in the security of the stadium and for preparing a complete chargesheet. The main goal is not only to deliver justice to the victim but also to deal with the major concern of athlete safety in government-run facilities.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Horror: Girl Gang-Raped In Korba By Five, Including A Driver; Two Arrested, Probe On As Three Still Absconding

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 3:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: haryanajunior hockey coachminor assaultstadium washroom

RELATED News

Sedatives Mixed In Food, Parents Tied Up By Domestic Worker: How A ‘Dramatic’ Theft Unfolded At Sacked IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Pune Home

Chhattisgarh Horror: Girl Gang-Raped In Korba By Five, Including A Driver; Two Arrested, Probe On As Three Still Absconding

X Hits Cleanup Button: 600 Accounts Deleted, Elon Musk’s Platform Vows Compliance In India

Big Challenge For Mamata Banerjee? ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Blocking I-PAC Probe, Moves Supreme Court

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple, Joins Swabhiman Parv Celebrations; Chants ‘Omkar Mantra’

LATEST NEWS

‘That Chapter Is Over’: Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Divorce with Dhanashree Verma, Calls Himself ‘Happily Single’

Kuldeep Yadav Drops Absolute Sitter, Harshit Rana And Shubman Gill Go Through A ‘Can’t Believe’ Moment In 1st IND vs NZ ODI | WATCH

Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar, In Newly Surfaced Audio, Claims ‘Over 1,000 Suicide Bombers Are Ready’, Gives A Chilling Warning

Who Is Ashish Malpani? ‘I Was Asked to Pick’- Why the Malpani Group Heir Gave Up His Family Wealth for Love

Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities

Will Trump Soon Attack Iran? Ali Khamenei Warns POTUS Of Retaliation As US Draws Up Plans For Potential Military Action Amid Crackdown With 116 Deaths

Watch | Man Caught Defecating Inside Kattamaisamma Temple Premises In Hyderabad; Locals Demand Strict Action For ‘Indecent Act’

Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details

Pahalgam Attack Mastermind Saifullah Kasuri Claims Close Links With Pakistan Army In New Speech, Shocking Admission Exposes Pakistan Army–LeT Nexus, Watch

India vs New Zealand: Why Former NZ Skipper Kane Williamson Is Not Playing ODI Series Against IND | EXPLAINED

Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities
Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities
Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities
Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities

QUICK LINKS