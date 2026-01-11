Haryana Shocker: Junior Hockey Coach Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Minor Player Inside Stadium Washroom Facilities

The hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting a minor player has been arrested, thus, the sports field’s sanctity has been all broken in Rewari, Haryana.

The victim who is a class 12 student and a budding sports person, made a very painful allegation disclosing the incident happening four months ago in the stadium area as a whole.

The act of betrayal has shaken the local society to its core, thereby, making it clear that the young sports persons in the training centers which are supposed to be safe and developmental are indeed the most vulnerable ones.

POCSO Investigation

The legal proceedings moved very fast after the victim’s health became very critical. The survivor revealed the incident to her family after the miscarriage on January 5 and the following hospitalization.

Rewari police acted promptly and filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as soon as the complaint was lodged officially.

The police informed that the abuser was a friend of the girl for three years and he used his intimacy with the child to commit the crime in the stadium’s toilet.

The combination of POCSO charges makes certain that the minor’s protection is the foremost concern in the court and at the same time the accused person’s actions are subjected to very strict judicial scrutiny.

Remand Proceedings

The junior coach, who has been alleged to have misbehaved, got arrested and brought to a court right after the case was officially registered at Khol police station.

The court granted the police the right to hold the suspect for a period of two days in order to carry out a detailed investigation into the assault. During this period, the detectives will find out the timeline and they will also collect forensic evidence from the so-called crime scene.

A police official revealed that the time of the remand is very important for discovering the shortcomings in the security of the stadium and for preparing a complete chargesheet. The main goal is not only to deliver justice to the victim but also to deal with the major concern of athlete safety in government-run facilities.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Horror: Girl Gang-Raped In Korba By Five, Including A Driver; Two Arrested, Probe On As Three Still Absconding