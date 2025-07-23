Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (July 21, 2025) resigned from the Vice President of India position, citing health reasons and medical advice, despite two years still remaining in the VP office. Amidst his resignation, reports emerged that the official residence of the VP has been sealed and Dhankhar has been asked to vacate his residence immediately. However, a PIB Fact Check has debunked this news and shared a tweet as well calling these claims false. Dhankhar had moved to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House Complex in April 2024.

It is being widely claimed on social media that Vice President’s official residence has been sealed and former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately #PIBFactCheck ❌ These claims are #Fake. ✅ Don’t fall for misinformation. Always verify news from official… pic.twitter.com/3jIDDaiu7A — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 23, 2025

Dhankhar receives appreciation from politicians

As Dhankhar resigned from the VP office, politicians have lauded his tenure as a Vice President. A PTI report mentioned that Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal praised Dhankhar as a patriot. Sibal added that since Dhankhar had cited health reasons for his decision so it should be accepted and one should move forward. Talking to the reporters, Sibal said that personally, he doesn’t feel nice and had very good ties with him (Dhankhar). Adding that there was no ill feeling between them, Sibal said that Dhankhar used to speak his mind and not keep things in his heart despite different ideologies.

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Sibal also told the reporters that whenever he wanted to have more time to speak in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar compiled with his request. Calling Dhankhar a nationalist and patriot, Sibal said that the former VP wanted the opposition and the government to work together to enhance India’s standing in the world.

When was Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed India’s Vice President

After defeating Margaret Alva in the 2022 Indian Vice-Presidential election, Dhankhar was appointed the President of India. Alva was the candidate from the Indian National Congress. He also served as the West Bengal governor before being appointed as the Vice President of India.

