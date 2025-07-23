LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index Bryan Kohberger alivea goncalves Harvaard Exchange Visitor Program Barack Obama elisabetta cocciaretto openai Henley Passport Index
Home > India > Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims

Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims

PIB Fact Check has debunked the claims that the official residence of the VP has been sealed and Dhankhar has been asked to vacate his residence immediately.

Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo Credit- ANI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 23, 2025 22:51:00 IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (July 21, 2025) resigned from the Vice President of India position, citing health reasons and medical advice, despite two years still remaining in the VP office. Amidst his resignation, reports emerged that the official residence of the VP has been sealed and Dhankhar has been asked to vacate his residence immediately. However, a PIB Fact Check has debunked this news and shared a tweet as well calling these claims false. Dhankhar had moved to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House Complex in April 2024.

Dhankhar receives appreciation from politicians

As Dhankhar resigned from the VP office, politicians have lauded his tenure as a Vice President. A PTI report mentioned that Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal praised Dhankhar as a patriot. Sibal added that since Dhankhar had cited health reasons for his decision so it should be accepted and one should move forward. Talking to the reporters, Sibal said that personally, he doesn’t feel nice and had very good ties with him (Dhankhar). Adding that there was no ill feeling between them, Sibal said that Dhankhar used to speak his mind and not keep things in his heart despite different ideologies. 

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Sibal also told the reporters that whenever he wanted to have more time to speak in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar compiled with his request. Calling Dhankhar a nationalist and patriot, Sibal said that the former VP wanted the opposition and the government to work together to enhance India’s standing in the world. 

When was Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed India’s Vice President

After defeating Margaret Alva in the 2022 Indian Vice-Presidential election, Dhankhar was appointed the President of India. Alva was the candidate from the Indian National Congress. He also served as the West Bengal governor before being appointed as the Vice President of India. 

Also read: “We Have To Accept That…..” Kapil Sibal On Jagdeep Dhankar’s Resignation

Tags: Jagdeep DhankharJagdeep Dhankhar official residenceVice President Enclave

RELATED News

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. Opens Its IPO Tomorrow: What’s Your Plan?
Indiqube Spaces Limited IPO Subscriber 0.87 Times On Day 1: Buy Or Not?
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Turns 70, Mohan Bhagwat Terms BMS Journey As Movement Of Values And Vision
India Hits 20% Ethanol Blending: What It Means For Billions In Savings And CO2 Reduction?
Watch | ‘CCTV Near Toilets, Forced To Bathe In Open’: 600 Women Constables Protest At Gorakhpur PAC Camp

More News

Thaw In Ties? China Welcomes India’s Decision To Reopen Tourist Visa Applications
Who Is Bryan Kohberger? Former Researcher Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For The Idaho Student Murders
Miami Dolphins’ Artie Burns Suffers Knee Injury In Practice, Torn ACL Suspected
Mysterious Black Heart Placed In Front of Idaho Murderer Bryan Kohberger During Sentencing: What’s The Story?
India vs England 4th Test: Rishabh Pant Rushed Off Field In Mini Ambulance With Toe Injury
Watch | Suriya 50th Birthday Special: Teaser Of Action-Packed ‘Karuppu’ Released By Dream Warrior Pictures
Why Did Bryan Kohberger Kill 4 Idaho Students? Sentencing Begins
Lionel Messi Retained By Inter Miami: Will Austin’s All-Star Game Succeed Without Him?
Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims
Stealth Proteins Behind Memory Loss? New Study Challenges Alzheimer’s Theories
Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims
Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims
Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims
Has Jagdeep Dhankhar Been Asked To Vacate The Official Residence: PIB Fact Checks The Claims

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?