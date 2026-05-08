Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Job In Danger? Who Will Be New Assam CM

BJP, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, bagged a huge victory in the recently held Assam Assembly polls, scoring 101 seats out of 126 in the Lower House. The sweeping victory in the north eastern state is a clear sign of the NDA’s resurgence in power. The result indicates tremendous public backing for the political leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the wide ranging network of BJP at the grassroot level in Assam. After the results, the big question is: Will Himanta Biswa Sarma take oath as CM again or is BJP mulling some other name?

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Massive Win From Jalukbari: A Recap

Himanta Biswa Sarma has reclaimed his victory with a huge margin of 89,434 votes in Jalukbari Assembly constituency. The victory also reinforces Sarma’s political supremacy in Assam and makes him one of the most influential leaders of the BJP in the North East. Himanta Biswa Sarma is well known as ‘Mama’ among the supporters, and still enjoys good amount of public support in the State. The victory is Himanta Biswa Sarma’s second of six straight wins in Jalukbari, a stronghold for him for years. Interestingly, three of them he won on a Congress ticket, and later switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015. Ever since Sarma joined the BJP, he has been one of the big names who has added to the party’s growth in Assam as well as the northeastern region. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is widely considered as one of the most important strategists and mass leaders, is now to take over Assam’s Chief Minister office for his second consecutive tenure. Political observers attribute his leadership, organization and welfare driven government to his winning another emphatic mandate in the state Assembly elections with the BJP led alliance.

Himanta Biswa Sarma To Be Replaced?

But this year it is being speculated that the name of the Next CM may be anything but Himanta Biswa Sarma. But why? With such a landmark victory, who would want to step down? Here comes the controversy of Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. In April 2026, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma’s name came into the limelight of the political controversy when senior Congress party leader Pawan Khera made allegations during a press briefing. She claimed to be the holder of several foreign passports, such as Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Antigua Barbuda. She vehemently denied the allegations, describing them as ‘fabricated’ and ‘AI generated content’. She vehemently denied all allegations, said that legal action has been taken and an FIR had been filed. She also called upon the authorities to check facts through official sources like MEA.

Why No BJP leader backed Himanta Biswa Sarma?

The failure of some prominent leaders of the Assam BJP to respond has raised doubts over the possibility of a possible fissure within the party in Assam circles. This was a political showdown that Sarma did not have the enthusiastic support of many party leaders, as he had in other political battles in the past, but chose to be wary, or did not take a direct stand on the accusations. The opposition parties repeatedly tried to make the issue about transparency and governance, while BJP’s central leadership did not really attempt to make it a public battle. The BJP high command has yet to come out with a formal statement to distance itself from Sarma but experts have raised some doubts whether some quarters of the party are now rethinking their own future leadership scenarios in the state.

Can BJP Replace Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Meanwhile, ousting Himanta Biswa Sarma is not an easy political move for the BJP. He continues to be the party’s best face in Assam and is quite possibly one of the best poll campaigners in the Northeast. With his stewardship, the BJP has built up its organisational strength, forged alliances and remains electorally dominant in the region. Replacing him could risk rocking the boat in the state unit, given that there’s no equally powerful replacement seen yet. But BJP has come as a surprise to many observers in various states by changing leadership, where political calculations matter more in the long run than popularity. Therefore, the issue of who will actually become the leader of Assam is a topic of much political debate despite the huge election win.

If Not Himanta Biswa Sarma? Then Who?

Although there are few names for the contenders of CM post, they are not even close to being the CM. Senior BJP Leaders, who can be the next CM Of Assam are Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ajanta Neog and Biswajit Daimary. Newly BJP Elected MLA, Pradyut Bordoloi of Dispur is one and another Bhupen Kumar Borah, (also a newly joined BJP MLA from Bihpuria) is another. However, the thing is, they are just speculations. There is no place in Assam that can match the popularity of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Social Media Controversy Theories About Himanta Biswa Sarma Not Becoming The Next Assam CM

As a body language expert and an M.S. in Nonverbal Behavior Science, it looks like Himanta Biswa Sarma is not coming back as the Chief Minister of Assam. THE CUES ARE TELLING. He may be given some other organizational responsibility. A national role, perhaps. https://t.co/xPksRYykzk — gulvinder (@rebelliousdogra) May 6, 2026







If Himanta is sacked from the CMs post and a new CM is installed in Assam by BJP, this will be an epic irony with Himanta 420wa Sarma, who backstabbed Congress to join BJP to become CM. The way Himanta was projecting himself as a Hindutva icon, he must have made Amit Shah… pic.twitter.com/VOtW2fA0QF — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) May 6, 2026







Now they will remove himanta biswa just because he can’t be puppet and install dumb low iq puppet as CM like rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra just to give every freaking project to gujarat. https://t.co/MUFDhK5LZl — Rohan. (@121atSydney) May 7, 2026

Also Read: Why Did Himanta Biswa Sarma Resign After BJP’s Big Win? Assam CM Hands Letter To Governor





