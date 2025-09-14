Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?
Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India's National Language?

On Hindi Diwas, many still confuse Hindi as India’s national language. In fact, Hindi is the country’s official language, adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, while India has no declared national language.

Hindi is India's official language, not the national one (Photo: Canva)
Hindi is India’s official language, not the national one (Photo: Canva)

September 14, 2025

As India marks Hindi Diwas today, commemorating the Constituent Assembly’s decision on September 14, 1949, to adopt Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union, the long-standing debate over Hindi’s status in India resurfaces: Is Hindi the official language or the national language of the country?

The reply is important but usually misinterpreted. Although Hindi is formally the official language of the Union government as per Article 343 of the Constitution, it has never been made the national language. India actually does not have a national language at all, a deliberate choice during the Constitution-making to maintain the federal and multiracial nature of the country.

Hindi opposition from States

This official vs. national is not merely a technical distinction. It has framed language policy, interstate politics, and cultural controversy for generations. An official language performs a pragmatic function in government, legislating, and administration, whereas a national language represents symbolic meaning, embodying cultural homogeneity and identity. Although spoken by more than 40% of Indians, Hindi was never granted this symbolic status, for the most part due to opposition from non-Hindi speaking states.

History reminds us of such sensitivities. Anti-Hindi agitations during the 1950s and 60s in Tamil Nadu, where efforts to make Hindi the single official language caused violent outbursts and reoriented regional politics, are such reminders. Comparable tensions have erupted in Assam, Punjab, and Maharashtra, solidifying the general principle that India’s linguistic diversity cannot be encompassed within a single national language.

How many official languages do we have?

The Constitution now accepts 22 scheduled languages under the Eighth Schedule, allowing the states to choose their own official languages from Tamil spoken in Tamil Nadu to Marathi spoken in Maharashtra and Assamese spoken in Assam. English, initially kept as a stopgap arrangement, remains an associate official language with Hindi, a reflection of political accommodation and pragmatic convenience.

The controversy in Maharashtra recently, when the government had to withdraw its proposal to make Hindi a third language mandatory in schools following widespread protests, indicates that the debate around language is very much alive. It highlights the fragile balance between advancing Hindi and protecting India’s pluralism.

On Hindi Diwas, as the leaders of the day demand that the language be preserved and celebrated, the larger truth remains evident: Hindi might be the official language of India, but it is not, and has never been, the national language.

