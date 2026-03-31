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Home > India News > Historic Day In Gandhinagar: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Jain Museum, Rolls Out Rs 20,000 Crore Plan

Historic Day In Gandhinagar: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Jain Museum, Rolls Out Rs 20,000 Crore Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Jain museum on Mahavir Jayanti and launched over Rs 20,000 crore worth of infrastructure and development projects in Gandhinagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates jain museum (Photo Credit - ANI)
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates jain museum (Photo Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: March 31, 2026 11:43:47 IST

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Historic Day In Gandhinagar: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Jain Museum, Rolls Out Rs 20,000 Crore Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth, located within the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus in Gandhinagar, marking the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The museum, named after Samrat Samprati, grandson of Emperor Ashoka, highlights the rich heritage, culture, and spiritual traditions of Jainism.

Museum Inaugurated On Mahavir Jayanti

The newly opened museum showcases the historical and spiritual legacy of Jainism, offering visitors a glimpse into its deep-rooted traditions and cultural significance.

Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 20,000 Crore

During his visit, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to travel to Vav-Tharad, where he will launch and dedicate multiple development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore. A key highlight is the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, built at a cost of more than Rs 5,100 crore.

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Major Road And Traffic Infrastructure Boost

Modi will lay the foundation stone for major road projects, including the Idar-Badoli bypass and the upgradation of the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur highway stretch. New flyovers at Bhaijipura Junction and PDPU Junction are also part of the plan, aimed at easing congestion on the busy Gandhinagar-Koba-Airport route, which sees over 1.4 lakh vehicles daily.

Renewable Energy And Power Transmission Push

In the energy sector, key transmission systems such as the Khavda Pooling Station-2 will be inaugurated. These projects will help evacuate 4.5 GW of renewable energy and strengthen transmission capacity, with a combined investment of around Rs 3,650 crore.

Rail Connectivity Strengthened

Railway projects include the dedication of the Kanalus-Jamnagar doubling project, the Gandhidham-Adipur section upgrade, and the Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma gauge conversion. A new train service connecting Khedbrahma, Himmatnagar, and Asarwa will also be flagged off, improving regional connectivity.

Urban Development And Healthcare Initiatives

The Prime Minister will launch 44 urban development projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore. Healthcare initiatives include the inauguration of an 858-bed Rain Basera at Civil Hospital in Asarwa and similar facilities in Gandhinagar.

Tourism Projects To Boost Cultural Appeal

Tourism-focused developments include a Light and Sound Show at Rani ki Vav in Patan and a Water Screen Projection Show at Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar. Infrastructure projects at Balaram Mahadev and Vishweshwar Mahadev in Banaskantha will also be initiated to enhance visitor experience.

Water Supply And Riverfront Expansion

Two major water pipeline projects worth Rs 1,780 crore will be dedicated to the nation, along with the foundation stone for a water supply scheme for Ambaji and nearby rural areas. Expansion of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gandhinagar, worth around Rs 1,000 crore, and the inauguration of a Government Boys Hostel in Vejalpur, Ahmedabad, are also part of the agenda.

( Inputs from ANI )

Also Read: Nagpur Blast: 17 Dead, 18 Critical In Massive Explosion At SBL Energy Limited, CM Devendra Fadnavis Dubs It ‘Extremely Tragic’

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Tags: Ahmedabad Dholera ExpresswayGandhinagar news updateGujarat development projectsMahavir Jayanti eventPM Narendra Modi inaugurationSamrat Samprati Museum launch

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Historic Day In Gandhinagar: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Jain Museum, Rolls Out Rs 20,000 Crore Plan

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Historic Day In Gandhinagar: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Jain Museum, Rolls Out Rs 20,000 Crore Plan
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Historic Day In Gandhinagar: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Jain Museum, Rolls Out Rs 20,000 Crore Plan
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