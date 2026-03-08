LIVE TV
Holi Horror in Moradabad: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Twin Sister Over 40 Times, Attacks Mother With Same Knife After Instagram Love Breakup

A Holi reunion meant to bring a family together turned into a horrifying tragedy in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, where a 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his twin sister more than 40 times and attacked his mother inside their home.

25-Year-Old Man Stabs Twin Sister Over 40 Times. Photo: X
25-Year-Old Man Stabs Twin Sister Over 40 Times. Photo: X

Published: March 8, 2026 10:02:00 IST

A Holi reunion meant to bring a family together turned into a horrifying tragedy in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, where a 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his twin sister more than 40 times and attacked his mother inside their home. 

The chilling incident reportedly took place after the accused fell into depression following a breakup with a woman he had met on Instagram, whom his mother and sister had forced him to separate from. The brutal attack has left the neighbourhood in shock, and a family shattered just days after they gathered to celebrate the festival of colours. 

What Happened Inside the Moradabad Home?

The shocking incident occurred in Buddhi Vihar Colony under the jurisdiction of Majhola police station in Moradabad. Neelima, a resident of the area who works at a health insurance company, had twin children, Hardik and Himshikha, both 25, who were living and working together in Gurugram. 

The siblings had come to Moradabad to celebrate Holi with their mother and were scheduled to return to Gurugram on Friday. Police said that after the holidays, Neelima had gone to work, leaving the twins alone at home when the tragic events unfolded. 

What Happened When the Mother Returned Home?

During the day, Hardik allegedly launched a knife attack on his twin sister inside their house, stabbing her multiple times and leaving her severely injured on the floor. 

Instead of seeking help, he reportedly went to his mother’s workplace and persuaded her to return home with him on a pretext. When Neelima stepped inside the house, she was horrified to find her daughter lying in a pool of blood. Her screams soon alerted the neighbours in the area. 

Police said that at the moment, Hardik allegedly attacked his mother as well, stabbing her several times before fleeing the scene in a car. 

Neighbours Rush In After Hearing Screams—But It Was Too Late

Hearing Neelima’s desperate cries for help, neighbours quickly rushed into the house and were shocked by the horrifying scene inside. 

An ambulance was called immediately, and both victims were taken to the district hospital. Doctors declared Himshikha dead on arrival, while Neelima, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, was admitted for treatment and continues to remain hospitalised. 

Did the Breakup Trigger the Attack?

During the probe, police found that Hardik had been in a relationship with a young woman from Pune whom he had met on Instagram, and the two mostly communicated online. 

Moradabad SP City Ranvijay Singh said the relationship ended about seven months ago, after which the accused reportedly became emotionally disturbed. 

Speaking to police from the hospital, Neelima said her son’s behaviour changed significantly after the breakup. According to her statement, he became short-tempered and started blaming his mother and sister for the relationship ending, often getting angry over minor issues. 

UP Accused Reveals Chilling Details of the Attack

During interrogation, the accused reportedly explained to investigators how the incident unfolded. He told the police that he had met a woman on Instagram and eventually fell in love with her, but the relationship ended about seven months ago, pushing him into depression. 

According to police, he said that although his mother and sister tried to console him, he ultimately lost control of his anger. The accused claimed he picked up a large kitchen knife, entered the room and stabbed his sister multiple times while she was on the bed. 

He also admitted to attacking his mother with the intention of killing her, investigators said. 

Post-Mortem Reveals Brutal Truth 

The post-mortem examination has exposed the sheer brutality of the attack. According to the report, Himshikha sustained more than 40 stab wounds, suggesting a frenzied assault that caused her death at the scene. 

Police have since taken the accused into custody, and further investigation is currently underway. 

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 10:02 AM IST
