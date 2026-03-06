Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

A 26-year-old male was killed after a violent fight between two families in the JJ Colony, southwest of the city of Delhi, Uttam Nagar, in Holi celebrations, police on Thursday told. The victim who was referred to as Tarun died due to his injuries as he was being treated at a hospital. As reported by the officials, this quarrel was allegedly triggered by the fact that a water balloon containing coloured water accidentally spilt onto a woman belonging to another family and this resulted in an argument that ended in a fight. The conflict, which occurred on Wednesday, pitted the representatives of two families of different communities, and a number of individuals on both sides were hurt in the violence.

Uttam Nagar Horror, What Happened Here?

According to the relatives of the victim, the act had started when an 11 year old girl who was playing Holi on a terrace threw a water balloon to her relatives on the ground but it landed on the road and burst, covering a woman who happened to pass by who belonged to the other community. Maan Singh, the grandfather of Tarun, who had also been wounded, complained that the woman responded angrily, and proceeded to hurl insults first and then dialed other members of her family. He alleged that their family members who were celebrating the Holi were attacked by a group. As the uncle of the victim, who was Ramesh, the victim did not know about the previous argument and was heading back home when he was purportedly ambushed by eight to ten individuals carrying sticks, rods and stones. He also claimed that Tarun was beaten to death and a big stone was hurled on his chest as he was lying wounded on the road.

Are There Any Arrest So Far?

The murder caused tension within the area with relatives and locals holding demonstrations outside the Uttam Nagar police station to ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible. There was also a huge crowd outside the home of the accused, with some protesters seemingly trying to break into the home, hold the claimant and the police had to disperse the crowd. In the riot, there were minor damages done to a number of parked vehicles and even shops were allegedly requested to close down. Police have since assigned more people in the region to uphold law and order. Authorities reported that an FIR is registered, a number of individuals have been arrested and police are analysing CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies to find out the exact chain of events.

