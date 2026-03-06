Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc donald trump Donald Trump rape allegation Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

In the riot, there were minor damages done to a number of parked vehicles and even shops were allegedly requested to close down.

(Image: Representative photo)
(Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 6, 2026 13:31:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

A 26-year-old male was killed after a violent fight between two families in the JJ Colony, southwest of the city of Delhi, Uttam Nagar, in Holi celebrations, police on Thursday told. The victim who was referred to as Tarun died due to his injuries as he was being treated at a hospital. As reported by the officials, this quarrel was allegedly triggered by the fact that a water balloon containing coloured water accidentally spilt onto a woman belonging to another family and this resulted in an argument that ended in a fight. The conflict, which occurred on Wednesday, pitted the representatives of two families of different communities, and a number of individuals on both sides were hurt in the violence.

Uttam Nagar Horror, What Happened Here?

According to the relatives of the victim, the act had started when an 11 year old girl who was playing Holi on a terrace threw a water balloon to her relatives on the ground but it landed on the road and burst, covering a woman who happened to pass by who belonged to the other   community. Maan Singh, the grandfather of Tarun, who had also been wounded, complained that the woman responded angrily, and proceeded to hurl insults first and then dialed other members of her family. He alleged that their family members who were celebrating the Holi were attacked by a group. As the uncle of the victim, who was Ramesh, the victim did not know about the previous argument and was heading back home when he was purportedly ambushed by eight to ten individuals carrying sticks, rods and stones. He also claimed that Tarun was beaten to death and a big stone was hurled on his chest as he was lying wounded on the road.

Are There Any Arrest So Far?

The murder caused tension within the area with relatives and locals holding demonstrations outside the Uttam Nagar police station to ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible. There was also a huge crowd outside the home of the accused, with some protesters seemingly trying to break into the home, hold the claimant and the police had to disperse the crowd. In the riot, there were minor damages done to a number of parked vehicles and even shops were allegedly requested to close down. Police have since assigned more people in the region to uphold law and order. Authorities reported that an FIR is registered, a number of individuals have been arrested and police are analysing CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies to find out the exact chain of events.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 1:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi crime newsdelhi holi clash deathdelhi holi violence casejj colony uttam nagar fighttarun uttam nagar murderuttam nagar murder

RELATED News

‘Pillow on Face, Strangulation Mark on Neck’: Two Sisters Aged 33 and 28, Found Dead in Locked Home in South Delhi, Mother Likely Behind The Double-Murder

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Who Were Squadron Leader Anuj And Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar? Indian Air Force Pilots Killed In Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Crash In Assam

Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Astrologer Warns Pakistan Could Be Next Target – Check Predicted Specific Date

Who Is Taranjit Singh Sandhu? Former US Ambassador Appointed Delhi’s New Lieutenant Governor, Replaces V K Saxena

LATEST NEWS

Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

Inside Nayanika Reddy’s Mangala Snanam Fun, Groom Allu Sirish Reacts Saying ‘Wish Traditions Allowed The Groom To Attend This Event’

Iran War To Enter Dangerous New Phase? CIA, Mossad-Backed Kurdish Militants Set For Ground Offensive, Fighters Ready To Open New Front Against Tehran

‘Forced Me Into Oral Sex, Blackmailed, Washed Money’: Woman Accuses Trump of Hitting Her- Latest Epstein Files Reveal Explosive Claims Against ‘Jealous’ US President

Holi Horror at Assi Ghat: Viral Video Shows Women Performing ‘Vulgar’ Moves, Crowd of Men Pressing Boobs, Making Obscene Actions, ‘Festival Crossing All Limits’

Oppo K14 5G To Debut In India: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 7000mAh Massive Battery, And Dimensity 6300 Chipset, Check All Features And Launch Date

PhonePe Loses Merchant Market Share as Active Merchant Base Continues to Decline

Oracle Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts Amid Soaring AI Data Center Costs: Is Tech Boom Triggering A Workforce Shake-Up?

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina’s Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

CBSE Cancels Class 10th Board Exams In Middle East, Postpones March 7 Class 12th Exam – Check Official Notice Inside

Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman
Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman
Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman
Holi Turns Deadly In Delhi: 26-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Iron Rods, Bricks And Stones In Uttam Nagar After Water Balloon Splashes On Burqa-Clad Woman

QUICK LINKS