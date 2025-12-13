Holiday Calendar 2026: Complete List of Public and Restricted Holidays in India

The 2026 holiday calendar of India includes 17 gazetted holidays, which are obligatory for the central government, banks, and offices in this regard, in addition to more than 30 restricted holidays, which are for optional observance. National celebrations, religious festivals, and local events are among those observances, with Islamic holidays’ dates being subject to change as they rely on moon sightings.​

Gazetted Holidays

The administration shuts down offices, schools, and banks all over the country on gazetted holidays. Some of the important days are:

January 26: Republic Day (Monday)​

March 4: Holi (Wednesday)​

March 21: Id-ul-Fitr (Saturday, tentative)​

March 26: Rama Navami (Thursday)​

March 31: Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)​

April 3: Good Friday (Friday)​

May 1: Buddha Purnima (Friday)​

May 27: Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid, Wednesday, tentative)​

June 26: Muharram (Friday, tentative)​

August 15: Independence Day (Saturday)​

August 26: Milad un-Nabi (Wednesday, tentative)​

September 4: Janmashtami (Friday)​

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)​

October 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)​

November 8: Diwali (Sunday)​

November 24: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Tuesday)​

December 25: Christmas (Friday)​

Restricted Holidays

Employees select up to 2 from this list for personal or religious reasons:

January 1: New Year’s Day​

January 14: Pongal/Makar Sankranti​

February 15: Maha Shivaratri​

March 19: Ugadi/Gudi Padwa​

April 14: Vaisakhi/Ambedkar Jayanti​

August 28: Raksha Bandhan​

October 18-19: Durga Puja (Maha Saptami/Ashtami)​

November 9: Govardhan Puja​

November 11: Bhai Dooj​

November 15: Chhat Puja​

Planning Tips

If you are also waiting to plan long weekend trips or plan, you can plan them around Republic Day, Independence Day, and Diwali. Different states have different practices; always refer to DoPT notifications for the most current information.