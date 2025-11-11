LIVE TV
Home > India > Hours Before Delhi Car Blast, Viral Reddit Post Questions “Is Something Going On In Delhi?”, Here’s What We know So Far

Hours Before Delhi Car Blast, Viral Reddit Post Questions “Is Something Going On In Delhi?”, Here’s What We know So Far

Just hours before a car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort claimed eight lives and injured over 20 people on Monday evening, a Reddit user shared a curious post about heavy police and army presence in the area. The post says, “Is something going on in Delhi?”, was uploaded around 4 pm, nearly three hours before the deadly blast that occurred around 7 pm.

(Pic Credit: Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 11, 2025 11:30:22 IST

Viral Reddit Post Raises Eyebrows

In the now-viral post, the user, who identified themselves as a Class 12 student told an unusually large deployment of police, army personnel, and media vans near Old Delhi and the Red Fort area.

“I just came back from my school (12 student) and not lying everywhere there was just police and army and media like on the Red Fort, on metro, everywhere. Not even kidding, when I was traveling in the metro I saw more army than ever. Is something going on like what’s up today?” the user wrote.

The post, shared just a few hours before the explosion, has now gained widespread attention online, amassing nearly 2,000 upvotes and being widely reshared across Reddit and X.

Many online users have reacted with shock over the timing of the post. “Bro tried to warn us all (unknowingly),” one Reddit user commented. Another wrote, “Bro predicted the future with the exact place.”

Investigators Examine All Angles

Authorities are yet to confirm whether there is any link between the viral Reddit post and the blast. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that all possible angles are being investigated.

Addressing the media after the explosion, Shah said that several top agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, are jointly probing the case.

“All possibilities are being examined, and multiple agencies are working together to uncover the cause and motive behind the explosion,” Shah stated.

The high-intensity blast, which took place at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near Red Fort, destroyed a Hyundai i20 car, killed at least eight people, and injured many others. The explosion also damaged nearby vehicles and prompted a nationwide security alert.

QUICK LINKS