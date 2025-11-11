Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Amit Shah to Lead Urgent Top-Level Security Review

New Delhi [India], November 11: On Tuesday, home minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting about security after a blast occurred near the Red Fort on Monday evening that killed eight people and injured several more.

High-level security meeting is confirmed

The meeting will be held at 11 AM at the Home Minister`s residence with key officials, including the following:

Home Secretary Govind Mohan

Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka

NIA Director Sadanand Vasant Date

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat (joining virtually)

The meeting takes place amidst heightened security-related concerns in the national capital.

Blast Details and Immediate Action

The explosion took place around 7 PM in a Hyundai i20 parked near a traffic signal at the mid-point between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

After the blast, Amit Shah ordered a systematic, multi-agency investigation by the NIA, NSG, FSL, and Delhi Police. The agencies will each investigate the nature and cause of the explosion and submit detailed reports as soon as possible.

Evidence Collection and Investigation

The FSL team returned to the site to collect more evidence.

The Delhi Police is looking into a viral post on social media relating to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The I-20 car is reportedly associated with Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir.

CCTV showed a male vehicle occupant entering and leaving the parking area of the Red Fort alone.

Police Raids and Detentions

Around 200 police personnel, in conjunction with night-long raids by the Delhi Police at hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and surrounding areas, were used to look out evidence from, or knowledge of, the incident.

All hotel registration books were scanned through, and four individuals were arrested to aid with the investigation.

Legal Action

A case has been registered under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), Explosives Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is underway.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

