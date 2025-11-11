LIVE TV
Home > India > Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Amit Shah to Lead Urgent Top-Level Security Review

Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Amit Shah to Lead Urgent Top-Level Security Review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review following the deadly Red Fort blast that killed eight and injured several. Multi-agency investigations are underway, with police raids and CCTV evidence collection ongoing.

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: November 11, 2025 11:38:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New Delhi [India], November 11: On Tuesday, home minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting about security after a blast occurred near the Red Fort on Monday evening that killed eight people and injured several more.  

Also Read: Delhi Blast: FSL Says Nature Of Explosion Will Be Known After Laboratory Analysis

High-level security meeting is confirmed  

The meeting will be held at 11 AM at the Home Minister`s residence with key officials, including the following:  

  • Home Secretary Govind Mohan 
  • Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka 
  • NIA Director Sadanand Vasant Date 
  • Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha 
  • Jammu & Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat (joining virtually)  

The meeting takes place amidst heightened security-related concerns in the national capital.

Blast Details and Immediate Action

The explosion took place around 7 PM in a Hyundai i20 parked near a traffic signal at the mid-point between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

After the blast, Amit Shah ordered a systematic, multi-agency investigation by the NIA, NSG, FSL, and Delhi Police. The agencies will each investigate the nature and cause of the explosion and submit detailed reports as soon as possible.

Evidence Collection and Investigation

  • The FSL team returned to the site to collect more evidence.
  • The Delhi Police is looking into a viral post on social media relating to Lashkar-e-Taiba.
  • The I-20 car is reportedly associated with Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir.
  • CCTV showed a male vehicle occupant entering and leaving the parking area of the Red Fort alone.

Police Raids and Detentions

Around 200 police personnel, in conjunction with night-long raids by the Delhi Police at hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and surrounding areas, were used to look out evidence from, or knowledge of, the incident.

All hotel registration books were scanned through, and four individuals were arrested to aid with the investigation.

Legal Action

A case has been registered under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), Explosives Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is underway.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Also Read:  Delhi Blast Horror: Eye Witness Shares, ‘Saw A Delivery Guy Burning Alive’

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 10:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amit Shah security reviewCCTV footage Red FortDelhi blast updatesDelhi explosionDelhi Police investigationFSLhigh-intensity explosionindia newsmulti-agency probeniaNSGPulwama linkRed Fort blastRed Fort newsUAPA Case

