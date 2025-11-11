LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Blast Horror: Eye Witness Shares, ‘Saw A Delivery Guy Burning Alive’

A powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Sunday evening left at least eight people dead and several others injured, turning a busy stretch into chaos. Police traced the source of the blast to a white Hyundai i20, registered in Gurugram under Mohammad Salman’s name. Salman told investigators he had sold the car to a Delhi resident, Devendra, who later sold it to Nadeem from Ambala.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 11, 2025 02:41:20 IST

A tragic explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Sunday evening turned a peaceful stretch into a scene of devastation. Within seconds, fire engulfed the area, vehicles halted abruptly, and people ran for safety. Eyewitnesses described the blast as powerful and terrifying. One witness said he saw a delivery man caught in the flames, “I saw a delivery guy burnt alive as the explosion took place. The police have sent many people to the trauma centre.” 

Firefighters and police teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the LNJP Trauma Centre. By the time the blaze was contained, at least eight people had died, and several others were severely injured.

Blast Linked To Hyundai i20 Car From Gurugram

Initial police findings revealed that the explosion originated from a white Hyundai i20 car moving near the Red Fort traffic signal. The blast was powerful enough to destroy nearby vehicles.

Forensic experts recovered fragments of the car’s frame and its number plate, which became the first crucial lead in the case. The vehicle’s registration traced back to Gurugram, registered under the name of Mohammad Salman. Delhi Police detained him for questioning to verify the chain of ownership and establish possible connections.

During interrogation, Mohammad Salman informed the police that he had sold the car one and a half years ago to Devendra, a resident of Okhla in Delhi. He also handed over the sale documents to the investigating team. Further investigation revealed that Devendra later sold the same i20 to Nadeem, a man from Ambala, Haryana. The Ambala Police joined the probe to locate Nadeem and examine his links. Authorities suspect the car may have changed hands several times to conceal its identity before the explosion.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police and central agencies are investigating possible terror links connected to the blast. Experts from the National Security Guard (NSG) have collected chemical samples from the site to determine the nature of the explosive. Preliminary reports suggest the use of an improvised explosive device (IED).

Forensic teams continue to examine burnt remains, shattered glass, and car fragments to reconstruct the sequence of events. Investigators aim to establish how an ordinary car turned into an instrument of destruction in India’s capital.

Must Read: Delhi Blast Update: Delhi Police Receives 75 Surveillance Drones From Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 2:41 AM IST
Tags: delhi blastRed Fort blast

Tags: delhi blastRed Fort blast

QUICK LINKS