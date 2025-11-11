Delhi Blast Update: Delhi Police Receives 75 Surveillance Drones From Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women

Delhi Police received a total of 75 surveillance drones from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) to enhance its operational and surveillance capabilities. The batch includes one large drone, 15 medium drones, and 59 small drones. These drones were designed and assembled by girl students of IGDTUW with technical assistance from an industry partner. Delhi Police plans to deploy them across all 15 districts and specialized units such as Crime Branch, Railways, Metro, and Traffic. The drones will be used for surveillance, disaster management, crime scene documentation, and crowd monitoring during major public events.

‘Netra-Netrutva-Naari’ Initiative

As part of this initiative, 108 women police personnel have been trained by IGDTUW to operate and manage the drones. The project, titled “Netra-Netrutva-Naari” (Vision-Leadership-Women), aims to highlight women’s leadership in technology-based policing.

These trained personnel will handle drone operations during high-security events, public gatherings, and emergency situations. Officials confirmed that the collaboration marks a major step towards using technology and academic expertise to modernize law enforcement and promote gender-inclusive policing across Delhi.

MoU Signed To Strengthen Technological Partnership

An MoU signing ceremony between IGDTUW and Delhi Police took place at the university auditorium in the presence of Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, who is also the Chancellor of IGDTUW, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha. Senior officers including Joint CP Crime Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Addl.

CP Mangesh Kashyap, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Ranjhana Jha attended the event. DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav signed the MoU on behalf of Delhi Police, while Registrar Prof. Brijesh Kumar represented IGDTUW. Officials stated that this partnership will promote skill modernization, drone research, and data-driven policing.

The Delhi Police has released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for drone operations, ensuring compliance with the National Aviation Authority Regulations and the Drone Rules, 2021. The guidelines prohibit the use of drones for unauthorized facial recognition or personal surveillance.

Officials emphasized that all operations will respect privacy, data protection, and human rights norms. The initiative also aligns with the Delhi Government’s ‘Seva Pakhwada’ campaign, aimed at improving women’s safety and strengthening public security through modern policing and community service initiatives.

Key Helplines Activated For Public Assistance

Authorities have activated helpline numbers for citizens to seek verified information and emergency assistance. Residents are advised to rely only on official communication channels.

Delhi Police Emergency: 112

Police Control Room: 011-22910010, 011-22910011

LNJP Hospital: 011-23233400

LNJP Emergency: 011-23239249

AIIMS Trauma Centre: 011-26594405

Women’s Helpline: 1091, 181

