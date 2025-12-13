LIVE TV
Home > India > How BJP Made History In Kerala: NDA’s Historic Win In Kerala Local Body Polls

The BJP achieved a historic win in Thiruvananthapuram, traditionally a Congress stronghold, securing 50 seats in the municipal corporation. The result reflects a shift in urban voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 Kerala assembly elections. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated the BJP while praising the UDF’s statewide performance, noting that voters expressed a desire for change.

BJP win in Kerala as the party makes inroads in Congress stronghold (Image: ANI)
BJP win in Kerala as the party makes inroads in Congress stronghold (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 13, 2025 17:13:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerela witnessed an extraordinary political shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in Thiruvananthapuram, a city that has been the stronghold of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and MP Shashi Tharoor. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came out victorious in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections; they won 50 seats, while the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 29 seats, the Congress-sponsored UDF secured 19 seats, and two seats went to independents.

Keeping in view the upcoming state assembly elections of 2026, the result is a significant landmark for BJP in the state capital. The win is an indication of the shifting political landscape from the urban voter’s viewpoint, as it ended a long dominant run of the LDF in the region. 

Political commentators said that the BJP’s victory in a Congress-ruled area indicates growing urban support for the party, especially among the youth and middle-class voters. 

Shashi Tharoor Congratulates BJP’s Win

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated BJP on its historic win and called it a day of “amazing results” for Kerala’s democracy, while also praising UDF for performing strongly in the state. 

Tharoor on X wrote that, “What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections. The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through.” He further added that, “A huge congratulations to the UDF for a truly impressive win across various local bodies. This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message, and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020.”

The Congress MP added that voters had expressed their desire to vote in favor of change. Lastly, he said that, “We will continue to work for the betterment of Kerala, advocating for the people’s needs and upholding the principles of good governance. Onwards and upwards.”

The BJP’s historic win in Thiruvananthapuram clearly shows the inroads the party is making in Kerala politics and suggests that urban votes are looking for a change to the long-standing political pattern. 

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 5:13 PM IST
