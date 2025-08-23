LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online

How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online

For both first-time voters and those updating their details, the digital voter ID system promises to make the process not only faster but also more reliable and accessible.

Representational Image (Credit - Paytm.com)
Representational Image (Credit - Paytm.com)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 23, 2025 20:59:52 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rolled out a streamlined system for citizens to apply for and access their digital voter ID card, also known as the e-EPIC.

The initiative, which was overseen by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, permits voters to not only apply online but also track their applications in real time and download a secure digital version of their voter ID card, all without visiting government offices.

What’s New in the Digital Voter ID System

The revamped system cuts the delivery time of physical voter ID cards to just 15 days, compared to over a month previously. Through an integrated IT platform linked with the Department of Posts (DoP), the EC ensures secure, efficient dispatch of physical cards.

Other key features include:

  • Real-Time Tracking: Applicants can monitor the progress of their application at every stage.

  • SMS Alerts: Notifications keep voters updated from submission to dispatch.

  • Digital Access: Citizens can instantly download the e-EPIC version of their voter ID card.

How to Apply Online for a Voter ID Card

The process has been made entirely digital through the National Voters’ Services Portal (NVSP) and the ECINet portal.

Steps to Apply:

Visit the official portal https://www.nvsp.in.

  1. Select Form 6 for new voter registration.

  2. Enter your details such as name, date of birth, and address.

  3. Upload a passport-sized photo and supporting documents.

  4. Submit the application and note the reference number.

  5. Track your application by clicking on “Track Application Status”, entering the reference number and state.

  6. Receive regular SMS updates until your voter ID card is delivered.

Documents Required

To apply for a digital voter ID card, applicants must have:

  • Identity Proof: Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, etc.

  • Address Proof: Electricity bill, ration card, or bank passbook.

  • Age Proof: Birth certificate or school certificate.

  • A recent passport-sized photograph.

How to Download Your e-EPIC

For instant access, the digital voter ID card (e-EPIC) can be downloaded in just a few steps:

  1. Log in to the official voter portal.

  2. Go to the e-EPIC Download section.

  3. Enter your EPIC number or application reference number.

  4. Verify your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

  5. Download the e-EPIC in PDF format and store it securely on your phone or in DigiLocker.

By halving delivery timelines, offering real-time transparency, and giving voters the option of an instant digital download, the ECI’s initiative reflects a broader effort to modernise India’s electoral infrastructure.

For both first-time voters and those updating their details, the digital voter ID system promises to make the process not only faster but also more reliable and accessible. (Inputs from Goodreturns)

ALSO READ: Voter ID Cards to Be Delivered in Just 15 Days: A Look at ECI’s New System

Tags: Digital Voter ID CardECIVoter ID New System

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass
Voter ID Cards to Be Delivered in Just 15 Days: A Look at ECI’s New System

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?