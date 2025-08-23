How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rolled out a streamlined system for citizens to apply for and access their digital voter ID card, also known as the e-EPIC.

The initiative, which was overseen by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, permits voters to not only apply online but also track their applications in real time and download a secure digital version of their voter ID card, all without visiting government offices.

What’s New in the Digital Voter ID System

The revamped system cuts the delivery time of physical voter ID cards to just 15 days, compared to over a month previously. Through an integrated IT platform linked with the Department of Posts (DoP), the EC ensures secure, efficient dispatch of physical cards.

Other key features include:

Real-Time Tracking: Applicants can monitor the progress of their application at every stage.

SMS Alerts: Notifications keep voters updated from submission to dispatch.

Digital Access: Citizens can instantly download the e-EPIC version of their voter ID card.

How to Apply Online for a Voter ID Card

The process has been made entirely digital through the National Voters’ Services Portal (NVSP) and the ECINet portal.

Steps to Apply:

Visit the official portal https://www.nvsp.in.

Select Form 6 for new voter registration. Enter your details such as name, date of birth, and address. Upload a passport-sized photo and supporting documents. Submit the application and note the reference number. Track your application by clicking on “Track Application Status”, entering the reference number and state. Receive regular SMS updates until your voter ID card is delivered.

Documents Required

To apply for a digital voter ID card, applicants must have:

Identity Proof: Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, etc.

Address Proof: Electricity bill, ration card, or bank passbook.

Age Proof: Birth certificate or school certificate.

A recent passport-sized photograph.

How to Download Your e-EPIC

For instant access, the digital voter ID card (e-EPIC) can be downloaded in just a few steps:

Log in to the official voter portal. Go to the e-EPIC Download section. Enter your EPIC number or application reference number. Verify your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Download the e-EPIC in PDF format and store it securely on your phone or in DigiLocker.

By halving delivery timelines, offering real-time transparency, and giving voters the option of an instant digital download, the ECI’s initiative reflects a broader effort to modernise India’s electoral infrastructure.

For both first-time voters and those updating their details, the digital voter ID system promises to make the process not only faster but also more reliable and accessible. (Inputs from Goodreturns)

