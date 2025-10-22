LIVE TV
Home > India > Hussain Ahmed Case: Trial Underway In Pakistan, Indian Supreme Court Lawyers React

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani national Hussain Ahmed, living in India for 25 years, was deported to Pakistan. Upon arrival, he was detained by Pakistan Rangers for lacking valid ID. His trial is now set to conclude within two months under the Foreigners Act.

Pakistani national Hussain Ahmed deported from India detained in Pakistan; trial to conclude in two months, raising legal concerns. Photo: X.
Pakistani national Hussain Ahmed deported from India detained in Pakistan; trial to conclude in two months, raising legal concerns. Photo: X.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: October 22, 2025 18:59:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani national Hussain Ahmed, who had been living in India for the past 25 years with his wife, was deported to Pakistan under the Government of India’s directive. 

Upon entering Pakistan through the Wagah Border on April 29, Hussain was questioned by the Pakistan Rangers but failed to produce any valid identity proof as his Pakistani passport had long expired. 

He was subsequently detained and arrested under the Foreigners Act. 

His bail applications have been rejected by different courts in Pakistan. The Lahore High Court has now directed that his trial be concluded within two months.

Speaking on the case, Indian Supreme Court Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa talked about a broader international perspective.

Pahwa said: ‘Hussain Ahmed’s case is significant and relevant under international law. After being deported, he was detained and is now being prosecuted.’

Pahwa said that under international law, a fair trial must be ensured and Hussain’s identity properly verified. “

He said: ‘Cases involving cross-border marriages should be viewed with humanitarian consideration.’

While national security is paramount, both India and Pakistan must cooperate through diplomatic channels to establish identity verification processes that uphold justice as well as humanity, Pahwa added.

Advocate Ashwini Dubey, Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court, said: ‘Since Ahmed is a Pakistani national, his trial must proceed in Pakistan. Indian law is very clear that any foreign national residing illegally in India must be deported to their country.’

There were several Pakistani nationals concealing their identities while living in Indiawhich posed a serious national security risk, he said.

He said that it was essential to identify and deport such individuals and warned that delays in such action could lead to incidents similar to the 26/11 attacks.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 6:58 PM IST
Tags: Hussain Ahmed Caseindia newsoperation sindoorpakistan newssupreme court

