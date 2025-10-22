LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
LIVE TV
Home > India > Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened

Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened

According to officials, the concrete helipad had been built just a few hours earlier and was not fully set. It was chosen as a last-minute alternative landing site after the initial plan to land at Nilackal near Pamba was changed due to bad weather.

President Droupadi Murmu’s chopper scare (ANI)
President Droupadi Murmu’s chopper scare (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 22, 2025 13:06:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened

A portion of a newly constructed helipad collapsed on Wednesday after the wheels of President Droupadi Murmu’s helicopter got stuck in it at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. The incident occurred shortly after the President returned from her visit to the Sabarimala Temple.

According to officials, the concrete helipad had been built just a few hours earlier and was not fully set. It was chosen as a last-minute alternative landing site after the initial plan to land at Nilackal near Pamba was changed due to bad weather.

District officials said the helipad at the stadium was laid late on Tuesday night, and because the concrete had not hardened completely, it could not withstand the weight of the helicopter. “The helipad surface partially caved in moments after the helicopter touched down,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Visuals from the scene showed the helicopter tilting to one side as police and fire personnel rushed to assist. Security and emergency staff quickly surrounded the aircraft and managed to pull it out of the sunken portion after several minutes of effort. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and President Murmu was safely escorted away.

The President had landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening for a four-day visit to Kerala. As part of her trip, she visited the Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta district to offer prayers and perform darshan and aarti on October 22.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the President’s visit on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Warmly welcomed Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Kerala. Her presence was a great honour for the State and our people.”

ALSO READ: Man Arrested After Crashing Car Into White House, Trump Inside During Incident, Watch Video

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 1:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: droupadi murmupresident droupadi murmu

RELATED News

Tariffs On Indian Exports To US To Drop 15-16% Upon Trade Deal? New Report Claims…

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (22-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today 22.10.2025: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bengaluru’s Unpredictable Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (22.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

TABLE-Takara Leben Real Estate Investment<3492.T>-6 MTH results

Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu: School Holidays Announced in Multiple Districts

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Heineken to sell less beer in 2025 as demand falters

BRIEF-Sam Chun Dang Pharm Co To Buy 9.9 Billion Won Worth Of Shares In Optus Pharmaceutical

BCCI And PCB Ready For ICC Face Off Over Asia Cup Trophy 2025 Controversy

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Stream Comedy Series, Cast, Plot, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

AI powered investment platform FinTin gets 25,000 registrations in 3 days post launch

Viral Video: Angry Employees Reject Soan Papdi As Diwali Gift, Throw Boxes at Company Gate, Watch

Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened
Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened
Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened
Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened
QUICK LINKS