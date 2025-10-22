Video: President Droupadi Murmu’s Helicopter Gets Stuck On Helipad During Sabarimala Visit, What Exactly Happened

A portion of a newly constructed helipad collapsed on Wednesday after the wheels of President Droupadi Murmu’s helicopter got stuck in it at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. The incident occurred shortly after the President returned from her visit to the Sabarimala Temple.

According to officials, the concrete helipad had been built just a few hours earlier and was not fully set. It was chosen as a last-minute alternative landing site after the initial plan to land at Nilackal near Pamba was changed due to bad weather.

#WATCH | Kerala: A portion of the helipad tarmac sank in after a chopper carrying President Droupdi Murmu landed at Pramadam Stadium. Police and fire department personnel deployed at the spot physically pushed the helicopter out of the sunken spot. pic.twitter.com/QDmf28PqIb — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

District officials said the helipad at the stadium was laid late on Tuesday night, and because the concrete had not hardened completely, it could not withstand the weight of the helicopter. “The helipad surface partially caved in moments after the helicopter touched down,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Visuals from the scene showed the helicopter tilting to one side as police and fire personnel rushed to assist. Security and emergency staff quickly surrounded the aircraft and managed to pull it out of the sunken portion after several minutes of effort. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and President Murmu was safely escorted away.

The President had landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening for a four-day visit to Kerala. As part of her trip, she visited the Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta district to offer prayers and perform darshan and aarti on October 22.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the President’s visit on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Warmly welcomed Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Kerala. Her presence was a great honour for the State and our people.”

