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Home > India News > Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates, Here’s How He Used a Hidden Button to Change Delhi and Telangana Number Plates

Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates, Here’s How He Used a Hidden Button to Change Delhi and Telangana Number Plates

A routine drunk driving check in Hyderabad turned shocking when traffic police stopped a BMW and uncovered a hidden trick inside the car. The vehicle, driven by a doctor, had a special hidden button that could switch between two number plates, the first one from Delhi and another from Telangana.

Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates. Photos: X
Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 13, 2026 15:45:54 IST

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Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates, Here’s How He Used a Hidden Button to Change Delhi and Telangana Number Plates

A routine drunk driving check in Hyderabad turned shocking when traffic police stopped a BMW and uncovered a hidden trick inside the car. The vehicle, driven by a doctor, had a special hidden button that could switch between two number plates, the first one from Delhi and another from Telangana. What initially seemed like a regular drunk driving case soon turned into a bigger investigation, as police found signs that the system may have been used to avoid road tax and hide the car’s identity. 

How Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates? 

According to TOI report, the hidden setup of the dual number plate button was discovered after the car was taken to the police station. The driver, Dr Gautham Reddy, had refused to share details when he was first stopped, so police seized the vehicle and asked him to come back the next day.



 

But what happens next while checking the car, shocked the police. A constable accidentally pressed a button near the driver’s seat while trying to open the boot. This activates a mechanism that made a Delhi number plate slide down and cover the Telangana number plate. 

Police said the flipping of the number plates clearly showed that the vehicle had been modified on purpose. The case was then handed over to the law and order police, who registered a case. 

How Police Caughter Hyderabad Doctor Drunk Driving?

 The incident happened near the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank on the night of April 10. During a routine check, the driver was found to be drunk. 

Police said his blood alcohol level was 137 mg per 100 ml, which is much higher than the legal limit of 30 mg/100 ml under the Motor Vehicles Act. At first, the Hyderabad doctor was only booked for drunk driving, but after the vehicle was seized more issues came to light which shocked the police. 

Here’s How Hyderabad Doctor Used a Hidden Button to Change Delhi and Telangana Number Plates

Police said the doctor saw the idea of flip number plates on social media and then ordered the device online. Later, it was installed in his BMW at a car accessories shop in Madhapur.

While the doctor claimed he did it “just for fun,” police believe he may have used it to avoid paying road tax after bringing the car from Delhi to Telangana. 

Second BMW With Same Number Plate Found at Doctor’s Home

During further investigation, police went to the doctor’s house in Gandhi Nagar and found another BMW with the same Telangana number plate. This was the same number that was being used as a cover plate on the seized car. 

Officials later confirmed that this Telangana number actually belongs to a vehicle owned by one of the doctor’s family members. The case has raised more doubts about why the dual number plate system was used. 

Also Read: 2-Year-Old Dies After Allegedly Eating Diapers and Drywall, Found Severely Malnourished in Filthy Home, Parents Face Murder Charges 

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Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates, Here’s How He Used a Hidden Button to Change Delhi and Telangana Number Plates

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Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates, Here’s How He Used a Hidden Button to Change Delhi and Telangana Number Plates
Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates, Here’s How He Used a Hidden Button to Change Delhi and Telangana Number Plates
Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates, Here’s How He Used a Hidden Button to Change Delhi and Telangana Number Plates
Hyderabad Doctor Caught Drunk Driving BMW with Secret Dual Number Plates, Here’s How He Used a Hidden Button to Change Delhi and Telangana Number Plates

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