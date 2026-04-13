2-Year-Old Dies After Allegedly Eating Diapers and Drywall, Found Severely Malnourished in Filthy Home, Parents Face Murder Charges

A heartbreaking case from Indiana has shocked many after a two-year-old boy was found dead in extremely poor living conditions. The child was reportedly severely malnourished and living in a dirty, unsafe home. According to investigators, he may have been eating pieces of diapers and drywall due to extreme hunger. His parents have been arrested and are now facing serious charges, including murder and neglect. Authorities are continuing their investigation to understand how such a tragic situation went unnoticed.

How 2-Year-Old Dies After Allegedly Eating Diapers and Drywall?

According to a Fox News report, police reached the home in Tell City on March 31 after the father called 911, saying the child was not breathing.

Later, the detective disclosed shocking claims saying the child had likely died several hours earlier because he looked very pale and showed signs of suffering for a long time.

Court documents revealed that the child was extremely weak due to a lack of food and water. He reportedly weighed only 15 pounds. The weight which half of the normal weight for a child of his age.

Investigators found more disturbing details that he had several sores and possible insect bites on his body.

His parents, Trevor Reichard-Hayes, 39, and Katherine Carter, 31, have been arrested and are now facing murder and neglect charges, the Tell City Police Department said in a press release.