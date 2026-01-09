‘I Couldn’t Deliver Death’: Late-Night Rat Poison Order of Tamil Nadu Woman Raises Suicide Fears, Forcing Blinkit Rider to Step in- Here’s What Happend Next

LIVE TV
Sensing that something was deeply wrong, the rider chose not to simply complete the delivery. Instead, trusting his instincts, he intervened, speaking to her, cancelling the order, and walking away with the poison.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2026 12:19:23 IST

What began as a routine late-night delivery quickly turned into a moment that could have ended in tragedy. A Blinkit delivery rider in Tamil Nadu grew alarmed after receiving an order for rat poison placed late at night by a woman who appeared visibly distressed when she opened the door. 

Sensing that something was deeply wrong, the rider chose not to simply complete the delivery. Instead, trusting his instincts, he intervened, speaking to her, cancelling the order, and walking away with the poison. His quiet decision, later shared online with the words “I couldn’t deliver death,” has since drawn widespread attention and praise for potentially saving a life. 



What Made the Blinkit Rider Cancel the Delivery at the Last Moment? 

Sharing the incident on Instagram, the Blinkit delivery rider recalled receiving an order for three packets of rat poison late at night. He said the situation immediately felt unusual, especially after seeing the customer crying uncontrollably when he reached her home.

He said, “once I reached the customer’s location, I couldn’t just deliver this order. She just kept crying. Then I went to her and told ‘No matter what problem you have, don’t commit suicide’ and asked ‘Did you order this because you want to commit suicide?’ She replied, ‘No, bro, that’s not the case.’ I said, ‘No, don’t lie. You just want to commit suicide. If you had a rat problem, you could have ordered it around seven o’clock, or even earlier. Maybe the next day. There is no reason for ordering it at this time.’ Later, I convinced her and cancelled the order. Today I feel that I’ve accomplished something.”

Disclaimer: (If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines:

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

