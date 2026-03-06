Sukhoi-30 MKI Fighter Jet Crashes 60 Km From Jorhat Airbase In Assam After Takeoff, Search Intensifies For Missing Pilots

Sukhoi-30 MKI Fighter Goes Missing in Assam, Crashed After TakeOff, Major Details Awaited

The Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet disappeared from radar after taking off from Jorhat Airbase on Thursday evening, prompting search and rescue efforts across Assam. The aircraft had been conducting a regular training mission until it lost communication with the control tower at 7:42 pm while operating about 60 kilometers from Jorhat. The two pilots aboard the aircraft remain missing, creating anxiety for both their families and the Indian Air Force.

Residents near Karbi Anglong reported hearing a loud explosion-like noise at approximately 7 pm, raising concerns that an aircraft may have crashed into the isolated mountainous region bordering Nilip block. Unverified pictures of the alleged crash site are circulating on social media, adding to the tension.

The IAF has deployed teams to search the area, while officials advise people to exercise caution, as the situation continues to evolve. Immediate action is critical because every passing hour presents new challenges in locating the pilots.

The Su-30MKI which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat. Search operations are underway.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD@HQ_IDS_India@adgpi@indiannavy https://t.co/64Ii5V2fiZ – Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 5, 2026

From Jorhat To The Unknown: Where Did The Sukhoi-30 MKI Vanish Mid-Flight Over Assam?

The skies over Assam turned tense as a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet mysteriously vanished from radar during a routine training flight from Jorhat. Earlier, According to the Defence PRO in Guwahati, the moment the aircraft disappeared, the Indian Air Force sprang into action, launching urgent search operations. An IAF team has already been dispatched to the area to uncover what went wrong. While the exact cause remains unconfirmed, speculation and concern are mounting. Residents and aviation enthusiasts alike are on edge, watching updates closely- will the pilots be found safely, or is this tragedy unfolding in real time above the Karbi Anglong hills?

