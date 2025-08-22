IDGS Welcomes Online Gaming Bill 2025, Outlines Vision For India As Global Gaming Superpower

The Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) has welcomed the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, calling it a defining moment for India’s digital future and a catalyst for building a global gaming economy.

“The passage of the Bill is not just about compliance — it is about unlocking a new chapter for India’s digital future. With regulatory clarity, we now have the opportunity to build a growth-oriented, innovation-driven gaming economy that can propel India towards becoming a true global gaming superpower,” said Mr. Rajan Navani, President of the Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) and Co-Chair, CII National Council on M&E and Chairman & MD, Jetline Group of Companies

Mr. Navani added that the Bill’s distinction between e-sports, social, and educational gaming opens a pathway for India to invest in talent, create world-class content, and foster entrepreneurship. With its young, tech-savvy population and thriving developer ecosystem, India is well-positioned to become a creator of games that resonate globally.

IDGS envisions a future where gaming becomes a key pillar of India’s digital economy — generating employment, inspiring innovation, and contributing to exports. The Society reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with policymakers, developers, investors, and global partners to ensure that India not only participates in the global gaming revolution but leads it.

“This is the moment to reimagine gaming in India — from being just a pastime to becoming a driver of economic growth, cultural expression, and technological leadership,” Mr. Navani concluded.

About IDGS

The Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) is the apex industry body representing India’s digital gaming ecosystem. It works to advance policy advocacy, industry growth, and innovation while ensuring responsible gaming practices and consumer protection.

